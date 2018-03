There’s something almost masochistic in the way Pete Holmes delights in having comedians come on his show and tear him to shreds. He first did it with Chelsea Peretti, and last night, Pete had mean guy extraordinaire Anthony Jeselnik (of “The Jeselnik Offensive,” of course) on to mock him for all he’s worth. Which I’d venture to guess that according to Anthony Jeselnik is not a lot.

Comedy S&M: it’s all the rage these days.

Follow RIOT on Twitter