Anthony Mackie pals up with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Seth Rogen for new comedy

(CBR) Anthony Mackie, who raised his profile with a co-starring role in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” is in negotiations to join Seth Rogen and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Jonathan Levine”s untitled holiday comedy, TheWrap reports.

Taking place on Christmas Eve, the Sony Pictures release follows three longtime friends as they meet for their annual get-together in New York City.

Rogen and Gordon-Levitt previously teamed with Levine for the 2011 cancer comedy “50/50.” Filming is expected to start this summer for a Dec. 11, 2015 release.