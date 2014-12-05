‘Apes,’ ‘Interstellar,’ ‘Guardians’ make Academy’s Best Visual Effects shortlist

Friday afternoon, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that 10 films remain in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 87th Oscars. The Academy”s Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the shortlist. If you were a big summer movie or holiday season blockbuster, chances are you made the cut.
The films are listed below in alphabetical order:
“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”
“Godzilla”
“Guardians of the Galaxy”
“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”
“Interstellar”
“Maleficent”
“Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb”
“Transformers: Age of Extinction”
“X-Men: Days of Future Past”
Marvel Studios is once again a major player in the category, with both “Captain America” and “Guardians” franchises. The shorlist includes a large swath of studio pictures, though a few expected contenders missed the cut, including Disney's “Into the Woods” and Paramount's “Noah.” Michael Bay”s “Transformers” series will fight for its third nomination in the category (“Revenge of the Fallen” failed to crack the category” in 2010), while Peter Jackson”s “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Rive Armies” is on the road to becoming the sixth “Lord of the Rings” movie to nab the nomination.
The 87th Academy Awards nominations will be announced on Jan. 15, 2015. The Oscar cermeony will be held on Feb. 22, 2015.
Sad to see Noah and Edge of Tomorrow miss the cut. Patches, I know you must be upset about Bird People’s omission here.
It’s really disappointing not see indie/foreign films creep into this category. Bird People really is extraordinary!! Or even subtle stuff in studio films. I imagine we’ll see a 15-minute BTS video breaking down the 8,000 FX shots in Gone Girl that we didn’t realize were FX shots.
I have never seen Bird People, but I agree with you on the lack of non-blockbuster cred. I remember when this category expanded, there was some talk or excitement over how now there was room for something like The Tree of Life or Black Swan to get in. We haven’t really had anything show up from that arena of films. Hereafter maybe?
I definitely agree with Matt and Hans about the unfortunate lack of smaller films in this category. “Under the Skin” would have been a very worthy nominee here, and two years ago, “Rust and Bone” had superb effects. But apparently, it takes giant explosions or spaceships to get noticed in this category.
Noah, Edge of Tomorrow and Exodus weep.
I wasn’t expecting it to make the final five, but “Edge of Tomorrow” at least deserved to make the shortlist over “Captain America” and “Maleficent.”
Stunned about Noah and Exodus.
EXODUS i get. but NOAH? did you really think it’s visuals were all that impressive? Aronofsky couldn’t even make a convincing rainbow.
Who cares about rainbows when the film had perfect-looking animals and rock-angels?
The angels looked okay, but the animal effects were pretty weak. It’s been nearly a decade since NARNIA and that fox-thing from the beginning looked faker than even the background characters in the beginning.
As much of a Marvel fan I am, Captain America shouldn’t be on this list. All the CGI in there involves machinery, nothing really groundbreaking. It’s also hilarious that Transformers also managed to sneak into the list. If they didn’t get an Oscar the first two times, now it’s too late.
Also, Guardians deserves to be one of the nominees. James Gunn’s direction really pushed the visuals into another realm with that film, managing to create really impressive stuff.
Four will get in for sure:
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”
“Guardians of the Galaxy”
“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”
“Interstellar”
For the final spot, I’m guessing it’ll come down to either “Godzilla” or “Transformers: Extinction.”
It stinks that Interstellar is going to get this award. There is no competition I hate to say it. I really want Dawn of the Planet of the Apes or the Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies to get this award. I’m just so sick of the best picture nominated film to always get the visual effect award. It justs makes the competition no fun at all. No offense I respect Life of Pi and Gravity to get the awards previously.
I actually think that GOTG or Apes should take it. Hobbit BOTFA doesn’t come close to groundbreaking effects of LOTR and GOTG and Apes blow it out of water. Plus between Apes and Hobbit, Apes is much stronger WETA work.
Apes could do it.
Yeah you’re right about the Hobbit. I just really hope that Dawn gets this award. I forgot about Guardians. That had great visual effects and it was a great film.
“I’m just so sick of the best picture nominated film to always get the visual effect award.”
Hold your horses — at this stage, Interstellar can hardly be counted upon to receive a Best Picture nod.
It seems to be the only one out of this lot with a chance to get a Best Picture nod, so that might still give it the edge at the end of the day…
Have you even seen The Hobbit yet? It wouldn’t stink if Interstellar got the award because the VFX in it are uncanny. Whether it is a BP nominee or nor is irrelevant.
Count me among those who hope that Apes takes home the gold here. I do get the feeling that Interstellar will prevail, though, because I can picture more Academy members watching that film than a Planet of the Apes sequel.
NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM beat out EXODUS?!? I am genuinely shocked.
Well i’d wager these five: Interstellar, Apes, Hobbit, Godzilla, Guardians.
Was very impressed by Days of Future Past and would prefer it get in over Guardians. But given Guardians’ popularity coupled with the fact that none of the previous X-Men films were ever nominated here, I am skeptical of its chances.
The first Transformers should have won over the Golden Compass back in ’08. But I’m sorry to say the new way they “transform” in Age of Extinction looked atrocious.
Also, did I miss Gerard’s Tech Support column on VFX, or is it still coming?
Here it is, John M … [www.hitfix.com] … it came out really early in the season.
As Guy observes, this could be the first year in quite a while without a Best Picture nominee. And that would make for quite an interesting race!
I still think “Interstellar” is the likely winner here but “Hobbit” or “Apes” or even “Guardians” could upset, if Nolan’s latest doesn’t tickle the Academy’s fancy.
Interstellar could suffer from “effects look similar to Gravity but w/o groundbreaking work that went into making Gravity possible”. In that case, AMPAS could go back to awarding good ol’ mo-cap (Apes, Hobbit) or animation (GOTG). Now, GOTG has the most beloved animated characters of the year, heck, most beloved characters of the year, and it’s likely to be #1 boxoffice hit domestically. Hobbit could rise thanks to WB’s relentless nostalgia-driven marketing that reminds that this trilogy is part of bigger Middle Earth saga with LOTR (they released several trailers, spots and music video with mixed LOTR/Hobbit footage). And LOTR won Best SFX three time so that could remind AMPAS that Hobbit’s in their wheelhouse too. And Apes simply have the best mo’cap and movie’s popping up on many Top 10 lists plus studio said they would campaign Serkis for Supporting Actor. So that could give it necessary visibility and edge.
That said, if there’s an amazing Best Picture upset where GOTG or Apes (being among the best reviewed of the year + popping up on Top 10s) make the Best Picture line-up over Interstellar, than game is over for Interstellar. After all, expanded field was meant for blockbusters since they usually get snubbed and GOTG and Apes are more critically acclaimed than Interstellar plus better domestic boxoffice. There’s no shame in nominating GOTG, for example. Not that it’s going to happen but it checks more boxes (better reviews, better boxoffice) than Interstellar.