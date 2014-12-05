‘Apes,’ ‘Interstellar,’ ‘Guardians’ make Academy’s Best Visual Effects shortlist

Friday afternoon, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that 10 films remain in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 87th Oscars. The Academy”s Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the shortlist. If you were a big summer movie or holiday season blockbuster, chances are you made the cut.

The films are listed below in alphabetical order:

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”

“Godzilla”

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”

“Interstellar”

“Maleficent”

“Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb”

“Transformers: Age of Extinction”

“X-Men: Days of Future Past”

Marvel Studios is once again a major player in the category, with both “Captain America” and “Guardians” franchises. The shorlist includes a large swath of studio pictures, though a few expected contenders missed the cut, including Disney's “Into the Woods” and Paramount's “Noah.” Michael Bay”s “Transformers” series will fight for its third nomination in the category (“Revenge of the Fallen” failed to crack the category” in 2010), while Peter Jackson”s “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Rive Armies” is on the road to becoming the sixth “Lord of the Rings” movie to nab the nomination.

The 87th Academy Awards nominations will be announced on Jan. 15, 2015. The Oscar cermeony will be held on Feb. 22, 2015.