Aphex Twin reveals details on first new album in 13 years: ‘SYRO’

After a viral campaign launched in the “deep web” online, and a giant blimp with the artist's logo emblazoned on it took flight over London over the weekend, Aphex Twin has now made details official about his new album “SYRO,” his first effort in 13 years.

“SYRO” will be out on Sept. 23 via Warp. The album artwork above features the artist Aphex Twin (real name Richard D. James) himself.

The famed English electronic musician, composer and DJ's last album was 2001's “Drukqs,” and he last toured in 2012. He explains his journey to today's announcement in one of the most cheeky, bizarre press releases ever, seen below.

Here is the “SYRO” tracklist:

1. minipops 67 (source field mix) (aka the manchester track)

2. XMAS_EveT10 (thanaton3 mix)

3. produk 29

4. 4 bit 9d api+e+6

5. 180db_

6. CIRCLONT6A (syrobonkus mix)

7. fz pseudotimestrech+e+3

8. CIRCLONT14 (shrymoming mix)

9. syro u473t8+e (piezoluminescence mix)

10. PAPAT4 (pineal mix)

11. s950tx16wasr10 (earth portal mix)

12. aisatsana

Here is the “SYRO” press release:

