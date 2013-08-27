Apocalyptic drama from ‘X-Files’ creator Chris Carter gets Amazon pilot order

08.27.13

(CBR) Amazon Studios isn”t dragging its heels with The After. Two weeks ago, the Chris Carter series was announced as a contender for the streaming service”s next round of offerings, and now Deadline reports the project has received a pilot order.

The new series from The X-Files and Millennium creator Carter is described as being “set at the moment of apocalypse.” If Amazon Studios follows the pattern established with potential shows like Zombieland: The Series, it will post the pilot online for viewers to check out and vote on which ones they want to see move forward.

The After is moving forward to that next pilot step along with Bosch, a series based on Michael Connelly”s series of detective books.

