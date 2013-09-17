Arcade Fire and Miley Cyrus rule this week’s Spotify charts

The following list represents the top streamed tracks on Spotify from Monday, Sept. 9, to Sunday, Sept. 15:

1. Miley Cyrus, “Wrecking Ball” (RCA)

2. Lorde, “Royals” (Republic)

3. Avicii, “Wake Me Up” (Avicii Music AB)

4. Katy Perry, “Roar” (Capitol)

5. Drake, “Hold On, We’re Going Home” (Cash Money Records)

6. JAY Z, “Holy Grail” (Roc Nation)

7. Lady Gaga, “Applause” (Interscope Records)

8. Robin Thicke, “Blurred Lines” (Star Trak, LLC)

9. Miley Cyrus, “We Can’t Stop” (RCA)



The following list represents the most viral tracks on Spotify, based on the number of people who shared it divided by the number who listened to it, from Monday, Sept. 9, to Sunday, Sept. 15, via Facebook, Tumblr, Twitter and Spotify.

1. Arcade Fire, “Reflektor” (Arcade Fire Music, LLC)

2. Zedd, “Stay The Night – featuring Hayley Williams of Paramore” (Interscope)

3. Coldplay, “Atlas – From “The Hunger Games: Chasing Fire”” (Parlophone Records Ltd.)

4. Betty Who, “Somebody Loves You” (Betty Who)

5. Janelle Monae, “Give Em What They Love (feat. Prince)” (Bad Boy Records)

6. RAC, “Let Go” (Interscope)

7. Janelle Monae, “Primetime (feat. Miguel)” (Bad Boy Records)

8. Travie McCoy, “Rough Water (feat. Jason Mraz)” (Fueled by Ramen)

9. Mike Will Made It, “23” (Interscope)