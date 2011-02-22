Arcade Fire announce complete spring U.S. tour dates

On the heels of their mega-win at the 2011 Grammy Awards for Album of the Year, Arcade Fire has announced the next leg of their U.S. tour in full.

The stint takes the Montreal band throughout the West, Southwest, Texas and Midwest, starting April 9 and going through their May 6 stop at the New Orleans Jazz Fest.

It also includes a stop at Coachella and previously announced trio of Chicago shows.

They’ve selected some stellar indie acts to support at various dates: Local Natives, The National, Okkervil River and Explosions in the Sky are all on tap as openers.

These dates are the latest behind Arcade Fire’s “The Suburbs” album, released on Aug. 3 last year.



Here are Arcade Fire’s tour dates:

SAT4/9/2011 Broomfield, CO 1st Bank Center *

MON4/11/2011 Orem, UT The UCCU Center *

WED4/13/2011 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre *

THU4/14/2011 Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel *

SAT4/16/2011 Indio, CA Coachella (Sold out)

MON4/18/2011 Santa Fe, NM Santa Fe Convention Center

WED4/20/2011 Kansas City, MO Starlight Amphitheatre **

FRI4/22/2011 Chicago, IL UIC Pavilion (Sold out) **

SUN4/24/2011 Chicago, IL UIC Pavilion (Sold out) **

MON4/25/2011 Chicago, IL UIC Pavilion (Sold out) **

WED4/27/2011 Indianapolis, IN The Lawn at White River State Park **

THU4/28/2011 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre

SAT4/30/2011 Dallas, TX Gexa Energy Pavilion ***

TUE5/3/2011 Austin, TX The Backyard ****

WED5/4/2010 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ****

FRI5/6/2011 New Orleans, LA Jazz and Heritage Festival

* Local Natives Support

** The National Support

*** Okkervil River Support

**** Explosions in the Sky Support