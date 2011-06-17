Arcade Fire, Neil Young top Canada’s Polaris Prize nominee list

The initial long list of nominees for Canada’s prestigious Polaris Music Prize have been announced, and the list is predictably eclectic. Indie superstars Arcade Fire and legendary iconoclast Neil Young top the list that includes veteran acts such as Ron Sexsmith, Stars and Sloan as well as newcomers like Dirty Beaches and Diamond Rings.

From the long list of forty, ten finalists are selected to compete for the top prize. That short list will be announced July 6.

The award (including $30,000 cold, hard cash) was initated in 2006 and is given to the top Canadian artist as voted by a jury composed of 227 Canadian music writers.

Arcade Fire recently played Tennessee’s Bonnaroo music fest for the first time. Neil Young also appeared at that festival, with the reunited Buffalo Springfield. Read an exclusive interview with him here.

The Polaris Award was won by Montreal rock band Karkwa in 2010. The previous year, the honor was picked up by Toronto-based experimental punk unit F*cked Up.

The 2011 Polaris Music Prize Long List:

1. Arcade Fire, The Suburbs

2. Austra, Feel it Break

3. Braids, Native Speaker

4. Black Mountain, Wilderness Heart

5. Buck 65, 20 Odd Years

6. Louise Burns, Mellow Drama

7. D-Sisive, Jonestown 2: Jimmy Go Bye Bye

8. The Dears, Degeneration Street

9. Destroyer, Kaputt

10. Diamond Rings, Special Affections

11. Dirty Beaches, Badlands

12. Luke Doucet and The White Falcon, Steel City Trawler

13. Eternia & MoSS – At Last

14. Galaxie, Tigre et Diesel

15. Jenn Grant, Honeymoon Punch

16. Tim Hecker, Ravedeath, 1972

17. Hey Rosetta, Seeds

18. Hooded Fang, Album

19. Imaginary Cities, Temporary Resident

20. Land of Talk, Cloak and Cipher

21. Little Scream, The Golden Record

22. The Luyas, Too Beautiful to Work

23. Malajube, La Caverne

24. Miracle Fortress, Was I the Wave?

25. One Hundred Dollars, Songs of Man

26. Doug Paisley, Constant Companion

27. PS I Love You, Meet Me At Muster Station

28. Daniel Romano, Sleep Beneath the Willow

29. The Rural Alberta Advantage, Departing

30. Ron Sexsmith, Long Player Late Bloomer

31. Shotgun Jimmie, Transistor Sister

32. Sloan, The Double Cross

33. Frederick Squire, March 12

34. Stars, The Five Ghosts

35. Colin Stetson, New History Warfare Vol. 2: Judges

36. Timber Timbre, Creep On Creepin’ On

37. The Weeknd, House of Balloons

38. Women, Public Strain

39. Neil Young, Le Noise

40. Young Galaxy, Shapeshifting

