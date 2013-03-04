Are Christopher Nolan and David Goyer the solution to Warner’s ‘Justice League’ woes?

As of this moment, I have been sent five e-mails that offer up variations on the following theme:
You guys are cute. Here’s the thing, though… while I have no doubt El Mayimbe’s latest piece on what’s happening at Warner Bros is factually accurate, I also have no doubt that things are changing weekly at Warner when it comes to the future of their DC Universe movies, and that the piece I wrote about Joseph Gordon-Levitt was accurate when I wrote and published it.
I can’t imagine what the development meetings on “Justice League” have been like for the last year or so, since the release of “The Avengers,” but I’m guessing it’s been an exercise in both optimism and frustration. I think they have every right to be optimistic based on all the great characters they own under the DC banner, and they absolutely should be frustrated because from an outsider’s perspective, it looks like the entire company is asleep at the wheel.
Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale spent a lot of energy last summer making sure everyone knew that they were done with Batman and were never going to make another one. The end of the film, controversial among Batman fans, implied that Bruce Wayne was done being Batman and Joseph Gordon Levitt’s character inherited the mantle, presumably to pick up the fight for Gotham’s soul. I really love our last image of Bruce Wayne, happy and free and perfectly smitten with Selina Kyle. I’d hate to think of that being thrown away just to put Christian Bale back in the Batsuit.
That’s what Mayimbe is reporting this morning, by the way.
He reports that Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale are negotiating to come onboard… something. The report seems a little fuzzy regarding some key points, but I’ll cover the ones that interested me most. The report says that Christopher Nolan has been put in charge of the entire onscreen DC Universe, and that the plan is to get Bale to suit up again and join Superman to put together a team. Mayimbe’s also saying David Goyer may be onboard to write the film, which makes logical sense if you’ve been following his career or Nolan’s.
I love that Warner Bros. is over the moon enthusiastic for “Man Of Steel.” I would love to take my kids to see an amazing Superman movie in theater, and it’s sounding more and more like that’s the case. I’m so excited to see the action in the film, which has been described to me as “spectacular,” but I’m also excited to see how Cavill plays Clark Kent. Thats just as important to me as the red-caped version of the character. And, again, if this really is the huge monster hit that Warner is hoping for, then there’s a good chance Cavill will be playing The Big Blue Boy Scout for the ‘Justice League’ movie as well, with Warner making sure to uber-hype the idea of Bale back in the suit versus Cavill’s Superman.
We’ll obviously have much more on “Justice League” and any other superhero movie that Warner Bros tries to make, and we’ve got our fingers crossed that if Nolan, Bale, and Goyer are all part of the all-star team, then this proves to be a truly inspired new take on the basic premise.
At this point, no release date has been announced, and Warner Bros probably isn’t going to officially lay out their entire release schedule until they know for sure if they’re making the movie.
We certainly hope so.
I’m just unbelievably tired of super-heroes. The structure of all of this movies is basically the same.
The only completely satisfying super-hero movie of 2012 was Chronicle.
If you get down to brass tacks, the structure of a majority of movies is actually the same (See three-act structure)
To say that the Avengers wasn’t a satisfying super-hero movie, either illustrates a ignorance of the genre or just plain poor taste. I’d love to hear how that one could have been “fixed.”
Then… don’t go to superhero movies. No one’s forcing you to keep seeing them. Is someone putting a gun to your head?
I think the whole “interesting story” that Bale stipulates would need to get him into the Bat suit again is the crux of all this. Bale doesn’t strike me as the kind of actor that can get talked into anything with a big enough pay-check, and I struggle to see a Justice League story that could genuinely intrigue him.
Having said all that, I can see a World’s-Finest concept, whereby a retired Bruce sees Superman reveal himself to the world and thinks “Damn… what happens if for whatever reason, someone needs to take this guy down? And who the hell could match him?”. The film then becomes an interesting exploration of how an exceptional mortal systematically investigates, unravels and forms a contingency plan against a God. Ending with a team-up, of course. I’d watch that. And I daresay Bale might even be interested in playing that.
I honestly was thinking the exact same thing. If they take the approach that superman’s reveal to the world brings bats out of retirement to form a “worst case scenario” plan of action against someone so powerful, it’s a great setup for a Superman/Batman movie. The eventual team up at the end of the movie is the first step to a JLA movie. In the movie they could also have some other major players react to supes reveal to the world. It’s a great way to introduce wonder woman (who’s been secluded on themyscira, Martian manhunter who has been studying earth under his human detective disguise, green lantern who’s been off planet since his movie bombed, and even aquaman who has shunned interaction with air breathers opting to rule Atlantis). And honestly the whole movie should be superman vs. batman. no big baddies that they team up against, but at the end bats accepts supes for what he is (reluctantly) and that ending sets the groundwork for the future JLA movie. (between sup/bats movie and jla movie they can do individual movies for the other big hitters they introduced – wonder woman, Martian manhunter, aquaman, and a green lantern movie last to redeem the character and also set up the eventual big bad for jla which could either be the white Martians or Apocalypse)
So to recap
Superman/Batman movie
Wonder Woman solo movie
Martian Manhunter solo movie – Optional, obviously a tougher sell
Aquaman movie
Green lantern Corps movie – because who wants a rehash of green lantern stuck on earth
JLA movie – Only after all the above because why rush into things.
(I would also say, no new solo Batman movie – have him cameo in any of the above)
Drew, unless Nolan, his brother, Goyer, and Snyder sat in Nolan’s Bat Bunker and hammered out a story and vision for Justice League/DCU/World’s Finest story that’s so good that even Nolan couldn’t resist, I just don’t see how this story can be true.
Is Nolan really ready to retcon the entire ending of Rises, the entire point of his trilogy, just for a massive payday and the job label of the “Godfather of the DC Universe?”
I just can’t see him doing that.
I entirely agree. Nolan’s bought himself the right to put more unique, personal stories out there for the rest of his career. That’s a precious, rareified position to be in. Aside from the obvious, why on earth would he give that away? Presumably he’s done the comic book movie, bought the t-shirt etc. What new things does he have to say?
I see your point, but I also wouldn’t have guessed that he would want to be involved in a Superman movie either.
Please say it ain’t true!
I sincerely hope it’s not Drew’s job to match the scoop-rate of rivals. This blog reads like catch-up most weeks…
Actually, the reason I like Hitfix, and Drew, Dan and Alan in particular, is that I like to think they don’t see their job as making up the news, but to report the facts as far as they are known and add some sensible comment beyond ‘the sensational truth’ some other sites run with. It makes for a far more rewarding read. Plus there aren’t many better online film columns than Film Nerd 2.0!
Agree with Wozza. I don’t come here to get the latest scope or breaking news, speculation. I come here to get their analysis on what all of this means because I think Dan, Alan and Drew have some of the best insight available about the industry.
Listen, money talks, makes the world go ’round etc. If they’re offered an insane fortune to come back, I’m sure they’ll do it. This is a business/work.
Wow, you couldn’t get any more condescending if you tried.
When you’re already incredibly rich, money isn’t always the largest factor. Some people feel that way, sure. But not everyone. There are plenty of cases where a high-profile player walked away from a huge payday on artistic grounds. This isn’t even unprecedented in the Batman series itself (see Michael Keaton for Batman Forever)
I can see there being some merit in this for Bale as his other solo vehicles haven’t exactly torn up the box office. Say he agrees to do 2 JL films (where he will have far less screen time and thus less time obligation on set), plus maybe one more solo Bat film (where he has final say on the non-Nolan director) spread over 7 or 8 years he’ll a) be able to negotiate a mid 90’s superstar scale pay deal as he holds all the cards and b) will guarantee himself a place at the top table for most of the next decade and allow himself space to make anything else he wants over that period, particularly if WB throw in a production company deal for him.
Nolan may need it less, but may also figure that a production/consultancy credit in exchange for a backend deal on all DCU properties may be worthwhile if it doesn’t take up too much of his time as WB continue giving him big budgets to play with on original properties whilst steering clear of 3D.
I am not really sure how I feel about this. I liked the Dark Knight trilogy well enough, but it felt with the last one that Nolan was kind of half checked out. I don’t know if big paycheck is something that will inspire him to greatness.
From what I understand, Zack Snyder is being considered to direct ‘Justice League’. That could be a good choice as early word on ‘Man of Steel’ is strong. But I guess I just would prefer Nolan to do things he is passionate about like ‘Inception’ and not oversee the DC universe.
Any role Batman plays in a Justice League movie would need to be a “new” version with which they plan to go into the future movies, with a new actor, not the “old” Nolan version. The Nolan movies were a self-contained version of Batman, more like a massive mini-series, but they can’t be treated as the one-and-only forever template or else these other movie possibilities become impossible. Nolan’s over-all Batman ambiance wouldn’t apply to a JLA movie, just as the JLA magazine with Batman in it isn’t anything like a Batman comic.
I hope the story is true, Nolan & Goyer have a great track record.
There are a few problems – Nolan’s Batman universe got a bit too dark & hopefully the Justice League will be lighter in tone.
Nolan & Goyer should try and envisage a ten movie storyline, including Batman V Superman showdown!
Sorry, but I don’t see Bale putting on the suit again.
He did it three times and I don’t seeing him doing it again. He’s the kind of actor who doesn’t want to do the same thing again and again.
Well, MAYBE if they wait ten or twenty years and Nolan & he does Miller’s “The Dark Knight Returns”.
MAYBE.
Even if this is happening, how happy should we really be that Justice League is now under the purview of someone who has openly stated his disinterest and skepticism for the entire concept? Or do you think Nolan’s is just going to put his name on it and let Snyder and Goyer do all the work?
I’m also wondering how Warners thinks they’re going to make more money off of a Justice League movie than they would with just another Batman movie? If Bale and Nolan are willing to come back, wouldn’t it be smarter to just let them do their own thing and develop Justice league separately? why put everything into one franchise when you could have two?
I can buy Nolan and Snyder as Godfathers of WBDC.
Unfortunately, I can also buy David Goyer as the window-licking special olympics third Godfather.
I can even buy Christian Bale playing Bruce Wayne in a Justice League movie.
But Christian Bale will not be Batman in this movie. He may play mentor to John Blake’s Batman though. But Nolan is not going to backtrack on the finality of his Bruce Wayne/Batman story just to make a few extra dollars. This is a guy who tells studios to go fuck themselves if they suggest he shoot a movie on digital or in 3D.
JL may incorporate Bale/Wayne to lessen the blow and extend the transfer of the mantle, but there is no other value in bringing Bale back as Batman. He is getting too old to carry the Batman franchise, and the ultimate goal of JL is to set up the continuation of that franchise.
If true, these just seem like failsafe measures by WB to ensure a smoother transition from Nolan Batman and Snyder Superman into Nolan/Snyder Justice League. Something to placate the internet whiners and babies who still can’t get it through their stupid lunkheads that the passing-of-the-mantle at the end of The Dark Knight Rises was not subtle and open to interpretation.
Bruce Wayne is retired. John Blake is Batman. And a Justice League would need a rich veteran to back them and guide them.
So if the Bale/Nolan Batman universe is part of Justice League then that would imply that Superman existed when Bane was terrorizing Gotham for months on months. What a dick! ;)
…and what if you don’t like Nolan and Goyer’s unbelievably depressing and bleak portrayals of Batman and anything you’ve seen from MAN OF STEEL yet and don’t want those same people tarnishing Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and DEFINITELY not The Flash with their “Dark” and “realistic” storylines that evoke 9/11 so that it feels like you’re watching news coverage instead of action scenes??
…Nothing.
Absolutely nothing.
Seriously, how did they talk Nolan into this? He’s basically kept the lights on at Warners for much of the last decade, and has enough clout and fuck-you money to be Steven Soderbergh or even a big-budget Jim Jarmusch for the rest of his career if he so desires. They can’t have wooed him with a dynamite storyline, because that’s obviously what they’re relying on him and Goyer to create.
Of course, the stories that make the least sense are often the ones that are true, so I’m not doubting the veracity of the scoop just because I question the logic. But I REALLY question the logic, at least from Nolan’s POV.
My body? It is ready.
It’s a little hard to understand the disbelief that Nolan would want to be involved in this. Sure he said he was out, after how many months of 18 hour days shooting and post production? And then on top of that every person he spoke to after the release wanting to know if he’d do another. But as soon as I read those statements from him and Bale I thought “give them a year away and a nice long vacation and back the money truck up to their homes and you’d likely get a different answer.
I hate to point out the obvious but neither Nolan or Bale ever HAD to make a Batman movie in the first place and they made three of them. It’s a fair assumption that they , you know, like Batman. And no one held a gun to Nolan’s head and forced him to work on a Superman movie., probably also a safe bet that he likes Superman too. If he’s not directing and doing the day to day heavy lifting, but still gets to participate in the creative end, get paid a buttload to make sure the DC movies turn out the way he’d like to see them and keep Warners greenlighting whatever else he feels like doing? Why would you say no to that?