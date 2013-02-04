‘Argo’ and ‘Skyfall’ tops with UK Regional Critics

“Argo” may have been ruling the awards roost in the US for a couple of weeks now, but only this week are we going to learn if the Brits are quite as enamored of Ben Affleck’s political thriller. It lost all four of its bids at the London Critics’ Circle Awards two weeks ago, but this weekend, we’ll see if BAFTA adds to its laurels — I increasingly suspect they will, though it’s no sure thing.

Still, “Argo” has received at least one British vote of confidence from the UK Regional Film Awards, representing the country’s non-London-based critics. It received their Film of the Year award, though Affleck was pipped by “Skyfall” helmer Sam Mendes to Director of the Year. In their one public-voted award, meanwhile, Robert Pattinson took British Performance of the Year for the last “Twilight” film, which must come as some consolation after being cruelly shut out all season. Winners after the jump, and at The Circuit.

Film of the Year: “Argo”

Director of the Year: Sam Mendes, “Skyfall”

Screenplay of the Year: Alice Lowe, Steve Oram and Amy Jump, “Sightseers”

British Performance of the Year (voted by public): Robert Pattinson, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Pawn Part 2”

Rising Star of the Year: Ben Whishaw, “Skyfall”