‘Argo’ wins the USC Scripter Award

In yet another surprise (though I guess there should be none by now with this film), “Argo” has picked up an interesting win en route to the Oscars. Journalist Joshua Bearman (article, “The Great Escape”), author Antonio Mendez (book, “The Master of Disguise”) and screenwriter Chris Terrio (“Argo”) have taken the USC Scripter Award over some heated competition.
Most might have surmised that Tony Kushner and Doris Kearns Goodwin had the right combination to win such a prize, which recognizes adapted screenplays and their source material in a given year. Indeed, many of its past winners have erred on the side of prestige even when Oscar didn’t. But more and more, the committee has whipped with the awards season winds like a weathervane, and that certainly appears to be the case this year. Or maybe people just really like this movie.
The question is, though, does Terrio have an angle on the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar? I have argued as much for a number of weeks now. Despite the presence of Best Picture nominees like “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” “Life of Pi,” “Lincoln” and “Silver Linings Playbook” in the category, it seems to me that the industry is collectively a big fan of Ben Affleck’s film and will chalk it up wherever it makes sense. And the tension of the screenplay and film editing would make fair partners with a Best Picture prize.
But that’s my logic. Ask others and they’ll disagree. Tony Kushner is a name commanding respect. “Life of Pi” was taken from an “unfilmable” novel. “Silver Linings Playbook” (which shouldn’t be underestimated in the category, mind you) snaps and crackles with dialogue and uplift. But all of that pales next to the fact that “Argo” has been “chosen,” it seems. It’s possible the big mid-phase lull gave some AMPAS members pause, but that’s hard to quantify.
So, as I said in the podcast yesterday, I expect “Argo” to move right on through a WGA win next week (which carries more weight than Scripter, mind you, and could certainly go another way) and eventually grab the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar. We’ll see if that actually happens.
In addition to the annual Scripter prize, the Literary Achievement Award was also presented, to Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana.
Once again, your 25th annual Scripter Award winner:
“Argo”
Joshua Bearman, author of “The Great Escape” (article) Antonio J. Mendez, author of “The Master of Disguise” (book) and Chris Terrio, screenwriter
Remember to keep track of the season via The Circuit.
I have no more words to say about Argo. But in a year of so many fine movies I don’t get it.
You don’t like it, maybe. But it’s pretty easy to *get* why the industry does, no?
Guy, I actually like Argo, I just thought there were too many other movies nominated to like/love so I didn’t expect Argo to steamroll. And I guess BAFTA will do the same.
Kris, you were right, what say Anne about this development?
This win is shambolic. Lincoln makes Argo’s script look mediocre. If the Academy repeats it I think that they will regret it a year down the line. Already ‘The Artist’ looks like a poor win.
What best picture wins have held any water over the last 10 years, none of them. Independent films and event franchise films are the dominant players at this point. “Academy type” films may keep the industry going but these are not the films people outside of the industry care about. Interestingly, festival winners in recent years have become a better measure of excellence in film over the Academy.
I would argue that The Hurt Locker and The Lord of the Rings films at least will be remembered in ten and twenty years from now. But those are also my personal favorites from the last decade so I might have a blind spot on this.
No Country will always hold water. There will be blood would have as well if it had won. Same with Assasination of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford had it had a BP nod and won. Man ’07 was a great year for movies!
The Artist looks like a bad win TO YOU. Some people still love it.
That “Argo can’t win anything but Best Picture!” argument some people have been hawking the last few weeks isn’t looking too good now, is it?
Okie dokie. Well, this officially just started feeling a little ridiculous. And I say that as someone who placed Argo in my personal top 10. Just my opinion of course. It’s clear the industry loves it.
Someone somewhere made the comment that in such a good year, it’s ridiculous that ONE movie is winning everything. I buy into that much more than I do the idea that it’s ridiculous that “Argo” has become that film. Any one film this year dominating is a little unfortunate.
That’s exactly what I meant, Kris. Argo is a great movie. But this domination of all the major awards, guilds, I don’t know. Some years I get that. But I just wasn’t expecting it this year.
What I liked about the handling of the script for Argo was trying to explain the history USA and Iran relationship in the beginning to set the story for the rest of the movie. It was clear and concise.
But of course, what hasn’t been mentioned lately is that Argo is a zeitgeist-y. With the demonstrations and revolutions in that part of the world, it’s easy to see that Argo is a movie that captures what’s happening in the real world. And there’s the Benghazi attacks. There’s gravitas in Argo, but more of a zeitgeist, really.
I wonder if the original scifi script of Argo would have won…I kinda wanna see that movie get filmed. ANYBODY?
Was just mentioned in the podcast, actually.
Anne’s heated arguing with you on the podcast against Argo is looking worse and worse (for her). No “gravitas”? Like RichardZ said, it shows that nothing has changed in 30 years. It’s all about the zeitgeist. But really, everyone should remember what a great screenwriter said: “nobody knows anything”. Pundits who pull out their stats or “what Oscar voters are telling me” or trying to figure out who gets the most applause at a luncheon should keep saying that, over and over and over….
Argo’s script is one of the worst parts of the film- all that forced suspense full of unnecessary tricks in the final act, not to mention the hostages never develop a personality. Meh.