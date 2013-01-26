‘Argo,’ ‘Wreck-It Ralph,’ ‘Searching for Sugar Man,’ ‘Homeland’ win PGA Awards

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has crowned Ben Affleck’s “Argo” with this year’s Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. Affleck received the award along with co-producers George Clooney and Grant Heslov.
This marks the third in a string of big victories for the film, beginning with the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Picture and then the Golden Globe for Best Picture – Drama. It’s a significant victory in the fray of the season, too, because the PGA is the only other group that decides its winner via the preferential balloting system. Declare the group largely different from the Academy all you want, but the process is meant to get at consensus and the last three years (plus two more outside the new balloting system) have seen the PGA winner go on to win the Oscar for Best Picture.
Something has been in the air ever since Affleck was passed over for a Best Director nomination at the Academy. Some call it a sense of sticking up for the film in the wake of that unfortunate surprise, but I think it’s just in keeping with where the trajectory of the season started aiming toward the end of 2012. As a number of other films showed up and seemed to elbow “Argo” out of the way, it held on as a thoroughly enjoyed film throughout the Academy and one that could ultimately take the top prize as a result of being a consensus pick.
I don’t think that’s changed, Best Director snub or not. And I think today’s win with the PGA is some evidence of that. We’ll see how it does at the DGA Awards next weekend, where Affleck could absolutely win like Academy snubbees Ron Howard (“Apollo 13”) and Steven Spielberg (“The Color Purple”) before him. Not only that, I believe the film could even be a surprise winner of the ensemble award at tomorrow night’s SAG Awards.
Peripheral to the theatrical motion picture prize, The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures went to Clark Spencer for Rich Moore’s “Wreck-It Ralph”, while The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures went to Malik Bendjelloul and Simon Chinn for Bendjelloul’s “Searching for Sugar Man.”
Previously announced, the guild presented humanitarian Russell Simmons with its Visionary Award and Harvey and Bob Weinstein with the Milestone Award. Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner received the guild’s highest honor, the David O. Selznick Award (honoring body of work), while the Weinstein-distributed documentary “Bully” received the 2013 Stanley Kramer Award.
Full list of winners, including television categories, below.
The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
“Argo” (Warner Bros.)
Producers: Ben Affleck, George Clooney, Grant Heslov
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
“Wreck-It Ralph” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Producer: Clark Spencer
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures
“Searching For Sugar Man” (Sony Pictures Classics)
Producers: Malik Bendjelloul, Simon Chinn
The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television
“Game Change” (HBO)
Producers: Gary Goetzman, Tom Hanks, Jay Roach, Amy Sayres, Steven Shareshian, Danny Strong
The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama
“Homeland” (Showtime)
Producers: Henry Bromell, Alexander Cary, Michael Cuesta, Alex Gansa, Howard Gordon, Chip Johannessen, Michael Klick, Meredith Stiehm
The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy
“Modern Family” (ABC)
Producers: Cindy Chupack, Paul Corrigan, Abraham Higginbotham, Ben Karlin, Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, Jeff Morton, Dan O”Shannon, Jeffrey Richman, Chris Smirnoff, Brad Walsh, Bill Wrubel, Danny Zuker
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
“American Masters” (PBS)
Producers: Prudence Glass, Susan Lacy, Julie Sacks
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television
“The Colbert Report” (Comedy Central)
Producers: Meredith Bennett, Stephen Colbert, Richard Dahm, Paul Dinello, Barry Julien, Matt Lappin, Emily Lazar, Tanya Michnevich Bracco, Tom Purcell, Jon Stewart
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television
“The Amazing Race” (CBS)
Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Elise Doganieri, Jonathan Littman, Bertram van Munster, Mark Vertullo
The Award for Outstanding Sports Program
“Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” (HBO)
The Award for Outstanding Children”s Program
“Sesame Street” (PBS)
The Award for Outstanding Digital Series
“30 Rock: The Webisodes” (www.nbc.com)
I can only imagine the only reason they chose Argo was because it made a Hollywood producer look like he saved the world. Definitely thought Lincoln deserved it way more, but I guess people have a hard-on for Affleck since the snub. Still don’t think the academy will go for it, but good for them for getting this far.
That’s right Hollywood saves the world. Expect more starfucking at the SAG awards ARGO will win the SAG outstanding performance by a cast award too. I’d bet my house on it.
I’m really happy Argo won. Interesting you think it has a chance at the SAGs. Seems like the fourth most likely to me, and a fairly distant one. Would be glad to be wrong, though. A great and smooth ensemble that isn’t the typical sag ensemble type.
I think Argo wins, and its a shame because it seems to be more about the story and not the film. So many good movies this year and it all goes to Argo? Ugh
I’m saddest for Kathleen Kennedy. She’s the most Oscar-nominated producer ever, but it looks like now she won’t get a chance to win. Give another one to Clooney, I guess. And now that she’s done working with Spielberg, who knows if she’ll get another shot at it. A shame.
There’s always the Thalberg award. Have the academy ever given it to a woman before? She could be the first!
It’s over. Not happy about it. But it’s over. Argo is in my top 10 for the year, but my #1 is Lincoln. So I can’t be too unhappy. At least it wasn’t SLP.
2012 was such a great year for movies, and they pick Argo? I don’t get it. I mean it’s fine. But will it be remembered in ten, even five years? Doubt it. It’s not great art, entertaining though it may be.
As opposed to..?
Best not to predict what films will be remembered and which wont. Ten years ago people were angry at Chicago winning and predicted that ‘The Pianist’ would be more remembered…but is it? Really? People dont even remember Adrian Brody anymore. While Chicago is getting a friggin tribute to it at next month’s ceremony.
I couldn’t agree more. Argo is a really well made film and very tense and entertaining, but I don’t see it as an Oscar movie, just a superior action flick, not as ambitious as Lincoln, Amour or Beasts, for example.
Regardless of Adrien Brody’s career, The Pianist is still an excellent film and much better than Chicago.
Well, if anyone’s wondering who’s driving Miss Daisy, Ben Affleck is apparently behind the wheel.
It’s strange because people seem to forget that Bigelow was snubbed and is far more deserving than David O’Russell and the completely overhyped SLP. Remember when Nolan was snubbed? Yeah, those were biggies. Not Affleck. It’s only his third film. His time will come.
Bigelow won last time she was eligible, whereas Affleck’s last movie, The Town was notably omitted from the Picture field two years ago, so Affleck has more of a case regarding being ignored.
I said it before and I’ll say it again, Affleck’s snub may be the best thing that could have happened to him, it seems to have rallied the public on his side and may be the thing that officially cements his escape from punching bag status.
Terry, thank you. I am sick and tired of the Silver Linings Playbook hype. David O. Russell brought nothing special to that movie, and Jennifer Lawrence’s performance was unbelievably weak.
Penny – That is factually incorrect. J.Law was terrific in a movie filled with good performances. Where SLP failed was in the script. What was the point of the annoying kid with the Flip camera showing up asking obnoxious questions? If he was totally cut from the film, it would’ve made zero difference. The biggest fail was the ending, both half-assedly ripping off Lost in Translation and then succumbing to the worst trope of opposites-attract rom-coms and it’s doubly appalling because O’Russell wasn’t trying to be ironic about it. Friends with Benefits too the piss out of rom-coms better.
Never heard of this O’Russell guy you speak of.
And the point of the flip cam guy was to show how people were being insensitive to Pat and his family’s situation. Doesn’t take a genius to figure that out.
Um, DAVID O’RUSSELL, the writer-director of SLP; you haven’t heard of him?!?!? Jeez, does it hurt to be like you?
The nosy kid would’ve been popped in the nose the first time he set foot on that porch in the real world. People in the real world would never pull that crap over and over just like the people in Crash were a joke because outside of Klan/Nazi/skinheads, real people don’t go around being overtly racist like that.
You mean David O. Russell? Wouldn’t hurt you to get a name right.
Nitpicking typos – the last refuge of the intellectually vacant. You’re one of those clowns who squeals, “You used I-T-apostrophe-S to indicate the singular possessive, so your entire argument is moot. I win!! [fapfapfapfapfap]” aren’t you? Indeed you are.
All other points stand.
The kid with the Flip camera was David O. Russell’s son, so even though the character wasn’t necessary, his part was unlikely to get cut. After all, Russell has said many times that the movie was made to give his son hope about living with bipolar disorder.
It gives me great joy to watch Argo win. Lincoln does nothing new for Spielberg. It’s the same bland, feel this, look here, music here, music there film. Perhaps one have to be american to appreciate the aura of Lincoln? Hopefully Argo takes SAG also, and goes on all the way.
If Affleck wins the DGA then the best director Oscar becomes a guessing game. Spielberg NEEDS the DGA. What is the issue with Lincoln? It has the most nominations everywhere but is only winning for Daniel Day Lewis. Is it too complex compared to Argo which is easy to digest?
Could Lincoln win just one Oscar for Daniel Day Lewis and become the worst performing film with the most Oscar nominations?
I like Lincoln well enough, but I keep hearing people refer to it as “challenging” or “complex,” and that’s completely mind-boggling. What in the world makes it more difficult to digest than Argo or Silver Linings Playbook?
Its length and its language, Liz. It’s a half hour longer than both Argo and SLP, and Tony Kushner is simply “indigestible” for many minds.
Are you seriously saying that the complexity of a movie is related to its running time? If so, I look forward to hearing about the subtle nuances lacking in Holy Motors that you’d find in Pirates of the Caribbean.
And yes, Tony Kushner can be difficult to parse, but that doesn’t mean that each of his works is like that. One of the strengths of his Lincoln screenplay is how he was able to take the many-layered legislative procedure and make it accessible for a wide audience. And just to be clear, am I knocking the film for that? No way. There’s nothing at all wrong with a well-crafted film for the mainstream. Can those movies be Oscar-worthy? Absolutely. But there’s certainly no shame in being well-crafted, mainstream entertainment, so there’s also no need to assign added complexity where none is needed or present.
Liz, ever heard of “don’t shoot the messenger”? That was not my opinion, but a simple answer to your question. I personally find neither length nor complexity “indigestible,” but a lot of people do. You asked.
Funny what a little ommission can do. If Ben Affleck had gotten an Oscar nomination for Best Director, everyone would be calling the race right about now (some people already are) and whining once again about how it’s such a boring season. I wonder how many Best Director winners from the last few years would have missed out on nominations if Academy members have had ten days less to vote.
Just don’t get the love for Argo. I liked it, but it would be near the bottom of the list of Oscar nominees for me. It is a glorified genre film that was not at all plausible.
All of the nominees are genre films…of one genre or another. Lincoln, for example was basically a glorified History Channel docudrama. I kept expecting to hear Keith David`s voice explain what was happening onscreen; or a sudden cut to Doris Kearns Goodwin giving a talking head commentary.
I guess Argo winning wouldn’t be that surprising, given the last two Best Picture winners. The Academy seems to go with the safe non-controversial pick that no one dislikes.
This is undoubtedly the most significant win yet for Argo as it dispels any belief that the industry wasn’t as high on the film as Crtics.
I was looking back over history and of the 7 Academy Award winners that missed out on the PGA, 6 of them won Picture or Director at the Globes. (Picture – Shakespeare in Love, A Beautiful Mind. Director – Unforgiven, Braveheart, Million Dollar Baby, The Departed) The only one that didn’t was Crash which took the SAG ensemble. Unless Lincoln wins tonight could the race be over based on this?
I was disappointed when Ben was snubbed but with his snub the race became more exciting because we just can’t tell if Argo’s momentum is enough until the Oscars. I hope SAG will go to somewhere else (Les Mis? or better yet Marigold) to the make race even more exciting
And YAAAAY for Wreck-It Ralph! The Animated Feature race is very exciting this year with no lock winner!
I don’t think Ralph has any real competition. It’s by far the best of the nominees.
I’m kind of mixed. When I saw Argo I enjoyed it a lot and thought, hmm, this would be a cool pick for best pic if a lot of stuff disappoints.
But then almost everything didn’t disappoint, at least not to me. And Argo went down a few notches on my personal lists. I’m happy for Affleck. But I do think there were better nominated films this year, for sure.
I agree, I liked Argo when I saw the film opening night and thought it would be a worty nominee for best picture, but it has slipped tremendously for me as bigger and better movies started to come out. I won’t be upset or frustrated if Argo wins, but I will be a tad disappointed especially with so many strong nominees this year. Argo is the only best picture nominee this year that I haven’t seen twice in theaters, and I have no desire to particulary watch it again either. Oh well, good for Affleck I guess.
I agree. I find Argo a rather dull choice. It’s a good movie, but others nominated spoke to me more.
It’s hard to dislike Argo but it boggles my mind that anyone would love it.
Luved it!
So now that it looks like Argo has an increasingly strong shot at taking Best Picture, what other additional Oscars will it pick up? I think it would be a rare case indeed if Argo just won Best Picture and nothing else.
I’m thinking its other strongest likelihood is to win editing (and if it doesn’t on the night, I’d keep my eye out on a potential spoiler for the rest of the eve), which it frankly deserves.
Other than that, I’m really not sure what else it stands to win. Perhaps one (or both) of the sound categories? Could it nab Adapted Screenplay away from Tony Kushner?
I’m interested in everyone’s thoughts on this.
editing for sure. Maybe sound.
Well Alan Arkin? Supporting Actor is an open race and maybe “Argo Fuck Yourself” is enough to make him win haha. I personally don’t find the performance nomination worthy but it was a scene stealing moment and crowd favorite
I agree that Argo had the momentum before Oscar nominations. The snub was just a surprise bump in an attempt to get some passionate favourites a chance (Amour, Beasts). I still think it’ll win Best Picture. I’m not so sure if Spielberg will win director though. I wouldn’t be surprised if it went to Zeitlin with Haneke winning foreign film and possibly screenplay.
Great post Kris.
Do you think there is a “Clooney factor” at play?
He knows his way around Hollywood circles and some may have seen him snubbed for The Descendants loss last year? Or am I overlooking his three-way producers credit?
Perfectly fine if Argo takes the big prize. It’s not my favorite, but it is more likely than Django or Zero Dark Thirty so I’m okay with it. Yes, it’s very much a consensus flick and it’s not really one that is divisive or challenging. Still it’s incredibly well made. The first raid scene is as good as anything I’ve seen this year. I’d be more satisfied with this than the last two winners. It’s a better alternative than SLP.
You now what it is for me with Argo, there’s just little to chew on. I found Argo very well made and entertaining. But I feel that the best movies are the ones that you can chew on or feel ambiguous about after multiple watches or see/feel something different every time you watch. I just don’t think I feel that way about Argo.
It’s a very entertaining movie. But that’s about where it ends for me, which is fine I guess. But I do tend to root for movies with a little more at stake.
It’s fascinating how the Oscar pundits get caught up in the media spin. Argo’s supporters have done a wonderful job of spinning their chances as another “Driving Miss Daisy” and all the pundits follow suite yet not a single one seems to be pointing out that there are two other scenarios that could be followed: 1) Apollo 13 or 2) Little Miss Sunshine.
I usually discover the “balanced” approachfrom this site. What’s going on this year guys?
Argo’s supporters have done nothing but take the lead of people like us. The idea that Argo could still win like DMD pretty much started here, frankly. So don’t chalk us up as pandering to publicity. It’s silly.
Also, what year are you paying attention to? It just won the PGA and (surprisingly) the SAG ensemble. It has a lot of (reported) support from the Academy. This is balanced: it’s called OBSERVING.
And Apollo 13 and Little Miss Sunshine have been mentioned plenty enough. Honestly, you sound like a shill for one of the other movies…
A shill? Heck no…I’ve been posting here for years. LOL I guess I’m not indelible enough to have left an impression. Call me Mr. Cellophane. For the record, my comments were pointed at all Oscar pundits, not just yours. And apologies if I haven’t seen any references to the other two films paths that Argo could—this week everybody (on this site and everywhere else) seemed to be on the same DMD bandwagon—which is what elicited my comment. Look, I’m not trying to pick a fight or ruffle any feathers. The reporting is still ten times better than any other source.
Well, thanks for that. Nevertheless, I don’t think it’s a lack of balance to observe an industry taking to a film, regardless of a pesky stat.