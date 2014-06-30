Ariana Grande’s new album ‘My Everything’ includes contribution from 1D’s Harry Styles

06.30.14 4 years ago

As “Problem,” featuring Iggy Azalea continues to ride high on the chart, Ariana Grande will release her second full-length album, “My Everything,” Aug. 25.

In addition to first single, “Problem,” the album includes collaborations with produced Zedd on “Break Free,” rapper Big Sean on “Best Mistake,” The Weeknd on “Love Me Harder,”  Childish Gambino on “Break Your Heart Right Back”  and A$AP Ferg on “Hands On Me.”

Though he doesn”t appear on the track, One Direction”s Harry Styles penned “A Little Bit of Your Heart”; OneRepublic”s Ryan Tedder, Benny Blanco, Max Martin, Rodney Jerkins, Oak & Pop, and Harmony & Tommy Brown handled production duties.

Grande will promote the album through a number of TV appearances, including Macy”s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, as well as performing on “Today” on Aug. 29.

Grande's last album, “Yours Truly,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and included the hit, “The Way,” featuring Mac Miller.

“My Everything” track listing:

STANDARD EDITION
1.    Intro
2.    Problem – (Feat. Iggy Azalea)
3.    One Last Time
4.    Why Try
5.    Break Free – (feat. Zedd)
6.    Best Mistake – (feat. Big Sean)
7.    Be My Baby – (feat. Cashmere Cat)
8.    Break Your Heart Right Back – (feat. Childish Gambino)
9.    Love Me Harder – (Ariana Grande & The Weeknd)
10.  A Little Bit Of Your Heart
11.  Hands On Me – (feat. A$AP Ferg)
12.  My Everything

