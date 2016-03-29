Ariel, Mickey Mouse, more Disney characters can soon be part of your Lego world

Batman isn”t the only icon supplying us a look at his Lego style this week. Disney has news on the Lego front too.

This May, 18 Disney characters will be available in Lego minifigure form, the Denmark-based toy company announced today.

Lego even figured out how to give Ariel and the Genie, with their tails, the minifigure treatment.

Some of the line-up – including Pixar”s Mr. Incredible and his nemesis Syndrome – will be available as minifigures for the first time, while others have been released as parts of sets before.

You can add Peter Pan, Buzz, Mickey Mouse, Maleficent, and more to your Lego collection when they hit stores on May 1. But if you”re determined to get Peter Pan specifically, that may require some extra reaches into your wallet. They”ll be available for $3.99 each in blind packaging, so you won”t know which character you”re getting until you open them.

Check out the full line-up of these 18 Disney/Pixar minifigures in the photo below: