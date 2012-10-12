Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in action in new ‘The Last Stand’ poster

#New York Comic-Con #Arnold Schwarzenegger
10.12.12 6 years ago

Arnold is back, and he’s more cartoonish than ever.

After cameos in “The Expendables” and its sequel, erstwhile action star and former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is returning to the big screen with his first starring role in a decade, in the upcoming “The Last Stand.”

Today, Lionsgate revealed the poster for “The Last Stand” on IGN, just in time for this weekend’s New York Comic Con.

Check out the poster here:

It’s a busy, brightly-colored comic book-style poster centering on Arnold, and featuring a big explosion, some bodies and guns. Lots of guns. It looks to be the sort of over-the-top actioner that the star used to churn out a few times a year in the Reagan-Bush era. Can he recapture the spirit of films like “Predator,” “Total Recall” and the “Terminator” films?

In a promising move, “Last Stand” marks the English-language debut of Korean director Kim Jee-woon, who has given us such explosive genre material as “I Saw the Devil,” “Tale of Two Sisters” and the underrated “The Good, the Bad and the Weird.” 

It also boasts an eclectic supporting cast, including Oscar winner Forest Whitaker, Eduardo Noriega, Rodrigo Santoro, Johnny Knoxville, Jaimie Alexander, Luis Guzmán, Peter Stormare, Zach Gilford and Genesis Rodriguez. Andrew Knauer and Jeffrey Nachmanoff (“The Day After Tomorrow”) wrote the screenplay.

“The Last Stand” opens January 18.

What do you think of the poster?

TOPICS#New York Comic-Con#Arnold Schwarzenegger
TAGSArnold SchwarzeneggerEDUARDO NORIEGAFOREST WHITAKERGENESIS RODRIGUEZJAIMIE ALEXANDERJOHNNY KNOXVILLEKim JeeWoonLUIS GUZMANNEW YORK COMIC-CONPETER STORMARERODRIGO SANTOROZach Gilford

