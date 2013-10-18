Terminate whatever you’re doing, because Arnold Schwarzenegger is making videos by request

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s new flick “The Escape Plan” hits theaters today, and to promote the movie, Arnold has been spending the afternoon on Reddit. The actor has already done an AMA, so he decided something different was in order — namely, uploading videos of his most famous lines of dialogue as requested by fans.

Here’s what Arnold says is his favorite line from “The Escape Plan”:

Some sound advice from a true barbarian:

“Who’s your daddy?” from my personal favorite Arnold flick, “Kindergarten Cop”:

And some “Terminator” action: