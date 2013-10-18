Terminate whatever you’re doing, because Arnold Schwarzenegger is making videos by request

#Reddit #Arnold Schwarzenegger
10.18.13 5 years ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s new flick “The Escape Plan” hits theaters today, and to promote the movie, Arnold has been spending the afternoon on Reddit. The actor has already done an AMA, so he decided something different was in order — namely, uploading videos of his most famous lines of dialogue as requested by fans.

Here’s what Arnold says is his favorite line from “The Escape Plan”:

Some sound advice from a true barbarian:

“Who’s your daddy?” from my personal favorite Arnold flick, “Kindergarten Cop”:

And some “Terminator” action:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Reddit#Arnold Schwarzenegger
TAGSArnold SchwarzeneggerREDDITThe Escape Plan

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP