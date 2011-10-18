‘Arrested Development’ actress getting her own ABC comedy

Though you probably don’t know her by name, you’ll likely recognize Judy Greer’s face almost instantly. That’s because while she’s appeared in supporting parts in countless successful films (“The Wedding Planner”, “13 Going on 30”, “27 Dresses”) and TV shows (“Two and a Half Men”, “Arrested Development”, “Californication”), she hasn’t been as successful in cultivating a career as a leading lady.

Nevertheless, Greer is giving it another go, with ABC currently putting the finishing touches on a deal that will see the actress producing and starring in her own half-hour, single-camera comedy vehicle to be written by screenwriters Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont (“Made of Honor”, “Leap Year”), according to Deadline. The project is inspired by Greer’s real-life experience of moving from Los Angeles to the suburbs to live with her boyfriend and his children.

Greer’s last series regular gig was in the short-lived comedy series “Mad Love”, a midseason replacement that debuted on CBS in February and was cancelled after 13 episodes. She also had a starring role in another short-lived midseason show, ABC’s “Miss Guided”, in 2008.