‘Arrested Development’ confirmed for 14 episodes, May premiere on Netflix

#Netflix #Arrested Development
01.09.13 6 years ago 2 Comments
It still doesn’t have an official premiere date, but Netflix has given addition information on the launch for the highly anticipated resurrection of “Arrested Development.”
Netflix confirmed on Wednesday (January 9) at the Television Critics Association press tour that the 14-episode return of “Arrested Development” will debut all on the same day in May.
“Arrested Development,” winner of an Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy during its three season run on FOX, was originally picked up for 10 episodes on Netflix, but the service expanded that order in the fall.
Some sites reported a “May 4” premiere date last week, but Netflix has strongly denied that specific day, at least thus far.
The majority of the “Arrested Development” cast was set to meet with reporters to offer more details. 
Check out HitFix for Alan Sepinwall’s live-blog of that panel.

TOPICS#Netflix#Arrested Development
TAGSarrested developmentNETFLIX

