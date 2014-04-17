‘Arrow’ EP Andrew Kreisberg on the debut of two ‘Flash’ cast members in latest episode

#Arrow
04.17.14

(CBR) SPOILER WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for this week's recently aired episode of “Arrow,” “The Man Under the Hood.”

As “Arrow” nears the conclusion of its second season, the pace is expectedly picking up — contributing to that speed in this week's episode, “The Man Under the Hood,” was a dash of “The Flash.” Carlos Valdes and Danielle Panabaker both inaugurated their roles as S.T.A.R. Labs researches Caitlin Snow and Cisco Ramon, two of the main characters of “The Flash” pilot, considered a strong contender for a series spot on The CW's 2014-2015 scheduled. In the episode, they're enlisted by Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) to help find a cure for the power-giving but soul-corrupting Mirakuru serum.

“Arrow” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg sat down with select media outlets, including CBR News, to talk the debuts and the other major developments from the episode, directed by Jesse Warn with a story by Greg Berlanti and Geoff Johns, and teleplay by Kreisberg and Keto Shimizu.

Next week's episode of “Arrow,” “Seeing Red,” airs 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 23 on The CW.

