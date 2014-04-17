‘Arrow’s’ Colton Haynes joining Dwayne Johnson in ‘San Andreas’

and 04.17.14 4 years ago

(CBR) It appears the Mirakuru on “Arrow” has leaked over into Colton Haynes” professional life, as his career just got a super-strong boost in the form of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Deadline reports that Haynes, who plays Roy Harper on The CW superhero drama, will next be seen opposite Johnson in “San Andreas”. Directed by Brad Peyton (“Journey 2: The Mysterious Island”), the film stars Johnson as a former special operative, now a firefighter pilot, who goes in search of his missing daughter after a massive earthquake rocks California.

There”s no word on who Haynes is playing in the earthquake thriller, but he”s in good company: “San Andreas” also stars “Watchmen” actress Carla Gugino as Johnson”s estranged ex-wife.

TAGSBRAD PEYTONCARLA GUGINOColton HaynesDWAYNE JOHNSONNew LineSAN ANDREAS

