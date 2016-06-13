Arya Stark has one simple suggestion if you want to avoid ‘Game of Thrones’ spoilers

#Twitter #Game of Thrones
06.13.16

I think it”s safe to say Twitter has become a vital part of the television watching experience for many people. While the social media platform will never replace the water cooler, it is a nice dovetail for people who want to share their shows in real time with fellow fans.

So, of course, a debate has erupted over whether or not this is a good thing. People who aren”t at home or live in different time zones lament they”re being spoiled. Would it be nice if Twitter proper would take a page from Tweetdeck and allow people to mute hashtags and keywords? Yes. But in the meantime, Arya Stark herself (Maisie Williams) has a suggestion for you:

Image Credit: Twitter

Lady Stark has spoken. If you don't want Game of Thrones spoilers, stay off Twitter. I'm gonna have to agree with her. I mean, come on, y'all. This ain't exactly our first livetweet rodeo.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesGOTMAISIE WILLIAMSTwitter

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP