Arya Stark returns to kick ass in new ‘Game of Thrones’ video

When “Game of Thrones” returns in the spring for a fifth season, all eyes will be on Arya Stark.

A new teaser — more of a glimpse really — focuses on the growing young warrior (played by Maisie Williams), as she hacks her way across Westeros, with archival footage of her brandishing her sword Needle, and holding the special coin given to her by Jaqen H'ghar. A female voice (the Red Woman Melisandre?) intones, “I see a darkness in you.” What does the future hold for Arya?

Watch it here:

Follow the Three Eyed Raven. Gain the power of #TheSight: http://t.co/9fNrrJIGHG https://t.co/4RhAiTR9tw – Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 25, 2014

It's pretty much just an ad for the new Three Eyed Raven site, which asks fans to sign up for more news and exclusives, which will no doubt build up to an official teaser with new footage.

The HBO series also stars Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Aiden Gillen, Sophie Turner, Natalie Dormer, Emilia Clarke and many, many more.

“Game of Thrones” will return in the spring.