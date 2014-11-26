Arya Stark returns to kick ass in new ‘Game of Thrones’ video

#Peter Dinklage #HBO #Emilia Clarke #Game of Thrones
11.26.14 4 years ago

When “Game of Thrones” returns in the spring for a fifth season, all eyes will be on Arya Stark.

A new teaser — more of a glimpse really — focuses on the growing young warrior (played by Maisie Williams), as she hacks her way across Westeros, with archival footage of her brandishing her sword Needle, and holding the special coin given to her by Jaqen H'ghar. A female voice (the Red Woman Melisandre?) intones, “I see a darkness in you.” What does the future hold for Arya?

Watch it here:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It's pretty much just an ad for the new Three Eyed Raven site, which asks fans to sign up for more news and exclusives, which will no doubt build up to an official teaser with new footage.

The HBO series also stars Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Aiden Gillen, Sophie Turner, Natalie Dormer, Emilia Clarke and many, many more. 

“Game of Thrones” will return in the spring.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Peter Dinklage#HBO#Emilia Clarke#Game of Thrones
TAGSARYA STARKEMILIA CLARKEgame of thronesHBOKit HaringtonLENA HEADEYMAISIE WILLIAMSNatalie Dormerpeter dinklage

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP