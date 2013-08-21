As ‘Blue is the Warmest Color’ gets an NC-17, 10 notable films to have received the rating

This article first appeared in part at InContention.com in 2010. In light of recent news, It seemed like a good time to re-purpose it for new readers here at HitFix, with a few updates.
It’s an announcement that we weren’t wondering about so much as waiting for: this year’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner, French-Tunisian auteur Abdellatif Kechiche’s epic-length romantic drama “Blue is the Warmest Color,” has been slapped with an NC-17 rating by the Motion Picture Association of America — meaning, of course, that no children under 17 will be permitted to see the sexually explicit film in theaters, with or without a guardian.
The explanation given by the MPAA for the rating is, obviously enough, “explicit sexual content.” No arguing with that: the film features multiple scenes of graphic sexual activity between its two female leads, one famously lasting 12 minutes. One may note the irony of a fact that a story of teenage sexual awakening is being denied to teenagers the same age as Adele Exarchopoulos’ protagonist is at the outset of the film, but so it goes with the MPAA: the ratings aren’t there for the chief benefit of the precocious.
US distributor Sundance Selects has done the right thing by accepting the certificate — even if it comes with certain marketing restrictions, and imposes a further obstacle in the film’s already steep path to Oscar recognition. Cutting the sex scenes to meet the requirements of an R rating would have been destructive.
“An NC-17 rating no longer holds the stigma it once did,” said IFC president Jonathan Sehring in response to the news, and that’s true. (Of course, coming from the UK, where films are routinely barred to under-15s and under-18s, the NC-17 certification has never seemed that radical to me.) 23 years after it was introduced as an artistically respectable alternative to the porn-associated X rating, more than enough significant and substantial films have been handed the rating for it to have lost any Scarlet Letter implications. Or so one would like to think. In over two decades, only one NC-17 title has ever hit the upper reaches of the box office charts — the mildly disreputable “Showgirls,” at that.
But with “Blue is the Warmest Color” becoming the first Palme d’Or winner to go NC-17 — adding an extra degree of dignity to the rating — I was reminded of a previous Top 10 I compiled in 2010 of notable NC-17 trailblazers. (The film that inspired the list that time was “Blue Valentine,” briefly and rather inexplicably handed an NC-17 rating before The Weinstein Company successfully appealed for an R.) It may not be the label any distributor dreams of receiving, but at least it puts you in some fine company.
Check out the list below, and share your own thoughts in the comments — which NC-17 movies made an impression on you? (Please bear in mind that not all the images in the gallery are necessarily SFW.)
When “Despicable Me” (appropriate for 3 year olds) is PG,
“The Three Musketeers” (appropriate for 5 year olds) is PG13,
and “Once” (appropriate for 6 year olds) is R…
maybe the NC17 film is appropriate for 8 year olds?
I don’t think an NC-17 is a bad of dishonor by any means. Shame was my second favorite film of 2011 so at this point an NC-17 rating might make me more likely to go see a film just to laugh at what the MPAA found so frightening about it.
The thing that frustrates me about NC-17 isn’t necessarily the availability of the movie being affected, because most NC 17 movies probably weren’t going to be box office hits anyway. It’s just a symbol of the mixed of priorities of American society. So frightened of sex and intimacy yet totally alright with gratuitous violence. And I’m not saying that I have a problem with a movie like Django getting an R rating. But I saw people brining their kids to see Django and I’m a little baffled that we’re at a point where parents are okay with dealing with questions from their children about vicious violence but would run away at the idea of their kids having questions about sex, gender and intimacy.
Rant finished. Favorite NC 17 story: Team America: World Police. NC 17 rating for a PUPPET SEX SCENE. America, fuck yeah, indeed.
The supposed double standard isn’t what bothers me about MPAA – it’s the complete uselessness of the rating system as a source of information for parents.
Many might disagree, but I think most Americans have a roughly equivalent tolerance for sex and violence in media. I wouldn’t want any kids of mine watching explicit sex scenes, nor would I want them exposed to graphic violence on screen. Cartoonish action of the Errol Flynn variety is fine, as is a certain level of innuendo.
What doesn’t both me – or anyone in America – is a 12 year old hearing the word “shit” spoken in a movie.
If the rules were clear, whatever the standard, parents could use MPAA for information and decide what to bring their kids to based on their own rules about sex and violence. But the rules aren’t clear – there are genuinely scary horror and action movies placed in the same categories as innocuous kids movies.
The Dark Knight and The Three Musketeers are both PG13 for action violence. One of these movies, however, is graphic and frightening, and the other is less scary than Wallace and Grommit.
Taken depicts a seedy underworld of drugs, violence, and sexual exploitation. It has the same rating as School of Rock.
MPAA ostensibly added PG13 to bring nuance to the ratings system – yet they use G and PG interchangeably, making the distinction between the two ratings completely redundant. Why are parents more strongly cautioned against Despicable Me or Ice Age than WALL-E or Up?
The problem with MPAA is that the ratings don’t tell you what to expect by any standard. It’s useless as a resource for parents and doesn’t serve its purpose in any way.
I will grant you though, no films receive NC17 for violence alone. It should be considered for horror movies such as Hostel, which currently have the same rating as Once. Once is appropriate for someone of any age, whereas Hostel is not appropriate for anyone.
I watched Crash, Man Bites Dog, The Cook, The Thief, His Wife, and Her Lover, and The Pillow Book on IFC or Sundance uncut back when Primestar existed. That satellite company disbanded in 1999 according to wikipedia, so I must have been in elementary school when I watched those, maybe fifth grade. Why the hell did I watch The Cook, the Thief, His Wife, and Her Lover in elementary school? I remember liking that movie too.
Bad Education should have been rated PG-13. All you saw was butts.