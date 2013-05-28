Sam Mendes may return to direct ‘Bond 24’ after all

This doesn’t surprise me at all.
I saw The Wrap’s Jeff Sneider recently at a screening of “Star Trek Into Darkness,” and as we were waiting to head into the auditorium, we were talking about the tenuous nature of James Bond director rumors.
Team EON is legendarily specific about what they do and how they approach the process of collaboration, and one of the things that has been interesting to watch over the course of the Daniel Craig era has been the evolution of their thinking about who to hire to direct the films. The Bond series has been steered by some workhorses, some modestly respectable industry journeymen, and some guys promoted from other departments on the series who were as close to a Home Team as possible. Until recently, though, they didn’t reach out to the A-list with any sort of serious intent.
You may like or dislike “Quantum Of Solace,” but the decision to hire Marc Forster was a sign of a new sort of aggressive pursuit of blockbuster box-office and critical consideration. It is the “Batman Begins” model of thinking, and while “Quantum” was considered a disappointment by many after the incredible confidence of “Casino Royale,” the decision to hire Forster was an indication that Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson had turned a corner. Hiring Sam Mendes seemed like a further confirmation of their new mind-set.
Mendes paid off in a way that made this new approach look positively prescient. “Skyfall” is one of the most critically acclaimed Bond films ever, and a commercial force to be reckoned with at the end of last year. While it had its fair share of critics, including many longtime fans of the film series, “Skyfall” successfully defined what may well be the formula and tone of the series for many films in the near future. John Logan, who wrote the film, was as important to that as Sam Mendes was, and when he was hired to write the next film in the series, he seemed quite vocal about the notion that Mendes had helped him break the story to figure out what happens next with Bond.
At first, they were talking about making two films back to back that would connect as one big story, but pretty quickly, that talk was revised to just one film, and Logan went to work writing it. Mendes, on the other hand, appeared to move on to work on a London stage musical version of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and he bowed out, saying he would not have the time to work on a new Bond film in the time frame that EON would want.
My guess is that he was exhausted. There is a special kind of pressure that lands on these filmmaker when they’re making these big giant expensive franchise movies, and much of their professional reputation is based not only on what you eventually see onscreen, but also on how they handle that crushing pressure when it is at its worst. Mendes delivered something sleek and stylish and strong, even if it took everything out of him, and the pressure to do the same thing for a sequel is even stronger. Look at how people have reacted to the second JJ Abrams “Star Trek,” and the marked difference in the way expectations played into that. When you get it as right as Mendes got it for “Skyfall,” it almost doesn’t pay to follow that film up, no matter how good your intentions and ideas.
When I talked to Sneider, he mentioned many of the names that were in the conversation about taking over for Mendes, including Christopher Nolan and Nicolas Winding Refn. I remember specifically saying to him how intriguing the choice would be if Refn ended up getting the gig.
“Only God Forgives,” the highly-anticipated follow-up to “Drive” that reunited Refn and Ryan Gosling, just played the Cannes Film Festival, and before that screening, I would have bet on that as one of this year’s big buzz movies. Now that the first wave of incredibly mixed reactions are in (including boos at the film’s premiere screening), could that sort of vocal and voluminous rejection of Refn’s latest have cost him the job directing the new Bond film?
Or had the producers already started their conversation with Mendes? Because it looks like they have swung back around to being willing to wait for Mendes to bring Logan’s script to life. Michael Fleming seems pretty sure Mendes is going to close his deal for the film, so we’ll see how this develops now over the next few years. One thing is for sure, though…
… James Bond Will Return.
A auteur like Winding Refn need not be held back by the stipulations of a long standing franchise where he has to delivery a PG-13 or an equivalent of rating in other parts of the world. There’s something Verhoeven-ian about Nicolas Winding Refn and I hope Hollywood never dilutes him.
I don’t care who directs the next Bond movie just keep the writing strong.
Winding Refn directed a Miss Marple episode. I’m pretty sure he can work within the constraints of a franchise.
Drew makes a good argument why Mendes is on a hiding to nothing when it comes to returning to the Bond franchise.
It calls to mind Seinfeld’s proclamation in The Race:”I refuse to run again!”.
No matter how good his next effort is, it will have ridiculously sky-high expectations working against it.
However – he did such a great job it would be excellent to see him back.
If not Mendes? Christopher Nolan would be a compelling choice.
Would the reaction of a Cannes audience to what is basically an art film really affect anything when it comes to a Bond film? Do they think Refn is going to deliver some kind of controversial, artsy, provocative film to the Bond producers?
Come on, REALLY?
Refn would always have been a controversial choice, and if the producers were on the fence, then the negative reaction at Cannes could definitely have swayed them.
There’ll probably never be concrete evidence one way or the other, but its not really that hard to believe.
I hope it’s better than “Skyfall”, which wasn’t really a Bond movie at all. It would also be nice to get back into the damn Quantum storyline and not just leave it hanging out there forever.
And thank God Refn and Nolan aren’t doing it. Hopefully Refn stays the hell away from any franchise I like. The man can’t direct an action sequence for crap and has yet to make a film that justifies to me everyone’s bending over backwards to fellate him. The guy made vikings boring. That really takes a lot of effort. Nolan on the other hand is just the most overrated director of all time. He also can’t direct action and for some reason, no one ever calls him on his bullshit scores that tend to trick the dumber moviegoer into thinking they’ve seen a decent film. He would take Bond and turn it into the world’s most protracted, boring clusterfuck imaginable. I’m sure it would be very impressively filmed, but would have about as much life and energy as “The Dark Knight Rises” which was the cinematic equivalent of a still birth.
Also, here’s hoping the next bad guy isn’t a flaming gay dude with a mouth tailor made for tooth-free blowjobs. How everyone managed to think that guy was a good villain, I’ll never fully understand. His entire plan was so batshit stupid and his goal was so small and pathetic, I’d rate him the worst James Bond villain of all time if “The Man With The Golden Gun” and “Moonraker” didn’t exist.
Not sure how you can back up the opinion that Skyfall wasn’t really a Bond movie, considering it was. And kindly check your homophobia at the door next time you come in.
Skyfall wasn’t a Bond movie.
Nolan is the most overrated director of all time.
The next villain better not be a gay dude.
Way to win people over to your side, slick.
More importantly, does this mean more Roger Deakins?
Not this time then, but I’m still expecting/hoping for a Neil Marshall Bond in our future.
Hey Drew, are you ever going to finish your 007 retrospective? You left off after Moonraker and promised the rest of the series, and never delivered.
Maybe Moonraker left him feeling unable to prolong the exercise. Shame, because in there own ways For Your Eyes Only and Octopussy are two of the more interesting Bond films, and for me are the most enjoyable ones in the dark period between On Her Majesties Secret Service and Casino Royale
