As Palm Springs honors Julia Roberts, why she’s the MVP in ‘August: Osage County’

I caught up with “August: Osage County” last night and found it, as colleagues had led me to expect, something of a mixed bag. Even with the playwright himself on adaptation duty, Tracy Letts’ exhausting but enjoyably spiky Pulitzer Prize-winning play is diminished in its translation to the screen: compressing the material to two-thirds of its luxurious three-hour runtime reveals a number of its strains and superficialities, with the newly short shrift given to certain characters (notably Misty Upham’s Johnna) affecting its cumulative emotional impact.
Still, as a big and bold-faced performance showcase, the film works rather well. Meryl Streep is on brashly entertaining form as the literally and figuratively cancerous-mouthed Violet Weston, a character set to become a new grande dame standard in American theatre. She’s chosen to play it to the hilt, and Violet is a creation who can sustain that approach — though I still think a number of Streep’s contemporaries would been at least as good and gained considerably more from the role.
Julianne Nicholson, Juliette Lewis and Margo Martindale all tackle the material with varying types of gusto, but the clear MVP of the cast, for me, was Julia Roberts. That’s not too surprising a turn of events. Barb Weston, Violet’s embittered and increasingly rageful daughter, is arguably the true protagonist of the piece, and provides ample emotional fodder for any actress up to the task: she may not quite have thespian centerpiece of Violet’s toxic dinner-table spill, but her dawning, furious fear of turning into her mother makes for the richest character arc of play and film alike.
Roberts nails it with searing specificity: skeptics who feared America’s onetime sweetheart wouldn’t embrace Barb’s ugly surges of feeling and physical recklessness should feel duly chastened by a performance that escalates in intensity in perfect sync with Streep’s gradual exposure of Violet’s defences. (Roberts’ “eat the fish” climax is aptly, and thrillingly, unhinged.) It’s the actress’s finest work since her Oscar-winning star turn in “Erin Brockovich,” though the performances are hardly equivalent: one’s a triumph of personality-led movie-star tailoring, the other a risky but successful against-type plunge. (Her fine, tetchy work in 2004’s “Closer” fit the latter description, but this is a ballsier, and better, performance.)
Whether or not you’re as impressed by the performance as I was, the notion of Roberts as a Best Supporting Actress hopeful is patently ludicrous: as the Tony Awards recognized, the very structure of the material pits daughter against mother as a co-lead, with the remainder of the ensemble observing the fallout from the sidelines which are themselves pretty heavy on secondary conflicts.
Dropping her status to supporting benefits no one but Streep, who hardly needs the help: the queenly nature of the role, combined with her own industry status, ensures most voters would see her as first in the pecking order if both actresses were in the same category. I actually think Roberts would stand a better chance of a co-pilot nomination in the lead race than in the supporting one, where she and her co-stars will only splinter each other’s support. (Nobody’s going to win for the film, so why not look to secure as many acting nods as possible?)
Anyway, my current hunch is that Roberts will wind up frozen out of either category, at the Oscars and elsewhere, which is why I’m at least glad to see the Palm Springs Film Festival giving her confusing campaign a boost. The actress will receive the Spotlight Award at the festival’s January 4 awards gala, joining Matthew McConaughey, Sandra Bullock, Bruce Dern and director Steve McQueen on the list of honorees. Palm Springs hasn’t exactly shied away from obvious Hollywood royalty with their selections this year, and the notion of Roberts — neglected wallflower that she’s been all her career — getting a Spotlight Award is a tiny bit amusing. Still, recognition is recognition.
The prize has previously been presented to three actresses who later landed a supporting Oscar nod — Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain and (in another iffy category call) Helen Hunt — so Palm Springs is putting its weight behind the campaign in its current categorization. I’d be happy to see Roberts’ terrific work nominated in a stray Best Original Song slot, if that’s what it takes, but here’s hoping Oscar voters, who have independently corrected campaigns before, see her for the Best Actress contender she deserves to be.
That could make for a fun slideshow. The most ludicrous examples of category fraud.
I’d vote for Halliee Steinfeld being nominated in Supporting for True Grit and the weird paradox that was the nominations for Nicole Kidman and Julianne Moore in The Hours.
Tatum O’Neal – Paper Moon (and she might have even won in Lead)
I’d argue Chris Cooper and Margo Martindale are the MVPs.
Cooper’s definitely the pick of the men, I think.
I agree. Julia Roberts definitely is the best thing (IN A LEAD ROLE) and Julianne Nicholson shines of the Supporting ladies.
The Hailee Steinfeld nomination for supporting was hilarious and enraging; I don’t see how anyone would consider that performance supporting in any way whatsoever. She should have been nominated in lead. I’m glad that Roberts is up to the task here though, Amy Morton was out-of-the-world insanely brilliant in the role on Broadway. It’s a hell of a role, much more interesting than Vi IMO.
Maybe Weinstein thought there would be only one spot in the Best Actress category… I wonder if they would have had better chance had they placed Streep for the Supporting and Roberts for the Lead. I feel Streep could be snugged if Amy Adames or Brie Larson or Adele get lots of votes.
No, placing Streep in supporting would be just as silly. Forget “spots” or “better chances” — by campaigning either actress in supporting, you’re only hurting your actual supporting actresses.
Don’t be so sure this was all Weinstein. Actors/actresses and their own people know how to stack the deck in their favor, too.
True.
I totally agree it’s silly to campaign a certain category just to get nominated. I’m just guessing what Weinstein is plotting.
So, do you think both Streep and Roberts get nominated if they were both placed for Best Actress? If so, who would be the other two, except for Cate Blanchett?
I think Julia has a better chance being nominated in the Lead category inspite of the campaign for Supporting. It has happened before (Kate W, Keisha). The supporting field this year is quite wide open that
weirder things could happen (Jackie Weaver, anyone?). Julliette and Margo have their supporters and they could cancel each other out, while in the lead category, at least two spots is clearly still up for grabs. One thing is for sure though, the campaign should be carefully handled. But in the end, i think Julia will still be nominated in whatever category because she’s popular among her peers, remember that Javier Bardem in Biutufil campaign?
Is this really an “against type” role for Roberts? Maybe it’s just me, but I have only liked the darker side of her work, from the beginning. I always found her “America’s Sweetheart” persona irksome and dishonest, because there always seemed to be an entitled, spoiled brat lurking beneath (or on) the surface. Give me Notting Hill/Closer/Oceans Julia over Pretty Woman Julia any day. This role/performance looks to be one I’ll appreciate.
Meryl was the clear MVP for me. It’s a great showy role and digs in big time and devours it. Julia was probably at her best ever.
I saw this at MOMA and surprisingly Margo Martindale got the loudest cheers and whoops – even a few whistles – as the credits rolled.
I guarantee both Streep and Roberts will be nominated, in Lead Actress and Supporting Actress categories, respectively. Both are popular and highly regarded by the acting branch, and will also benefit from Weinstein doing his magic. I believe Roberts has a better chance at winning Supporting Actress then Streep does of Lead Actress this year, and VERY deserving of a second Oscar.
I agree Guy, Julia Roberts (who I have always found talented but drives me batty with stupid choices and pure laziness) really gives the best performance in this film. I don’t want to spoil the movie for anyone but her scene in the car with Abigail Breslin is the best work that Roberts has ever done and IMO is the scene that has stuck with me the most after seeing it. She really blew me away there.