Ashton Kutcher seems to hint at Charlie Sheen returning for “Two and a Half Men” finale

Ashton Kutcher seemed to hint to Ellen that Sheen will appear in the series finale in February. “I don't know if I'm allowed to talk about it,” he said. “I'm scared. Yeah, I'm a little terrified.” To which Ellen responded: “So Charlie comes back?,” Ellen asked, prompting Kutcher to grin sheepishly.

Stephen Colbert interviews a dragon

“The Hobbit”s” Smaug was Colbert”s CGI guest on Thursday. PLUS: Colbert is raffling off his desk, made of “100% genuine materials.”

“Gracepoint” finale confirmed that it was no “Broadchurch”

Producers made a “wholly ridiculous change” from the British original. PLUS: What happened to the departure from the original series?, and “Gracepoint” co-showrunner talks about the finale.

“Transparent” creator on Golden Globes nom: “It feels like it could be a nice little revolutionary moment”

“I wanted to be the person to put Amazon on that awards level,” says creator Jill Soloway. “This a larger conversation for the industry, the fact that Amazon and Netflix started off as tech companies. They have a difference in thinking and they”re in the business of disrupting models left and right.”

FX exec: “Sons of Anarchy”s” long running time is a network tradition

“This has been our philosophy all the way back to 2002 when we launched 'The Shield,”” says FX COO and president of program strategy Chuck Saftler “We've never held any creator to time. We've made suggestions as to what the standard running time is, but ultimately we put these shows on because we believe in them and we believe in the story they're telling.” PLUS: “SOA” actor charged with killing and eating a pet rabbit.

Anderson Cooper: “I”ve given up asking Kathy to watch what she says”

“There”s no point,” he says of re-teaming with Kathy Griffin on CNN on New Year”s Eve. “I”m just hoping for the best.”

“Scandal” returns with a “Run” episode

Shonda Rhimes revealed the title of the next episode, which she penned herself.

Starz is developing fracking drama “Black Gold”

The project is described as “a modern-day Western set in a Dakotas boomtown that revolves around oil drilling and fracking.”

“Gilmore Girls” alum Edward Herrman sues over his bankruptcy as he battles brain cancer

The 71-year-old “Gilmore” patriarch has filed a $14.5 million lawsuit against his longtime accountant for bankrupting him.

“CSI:NY”s” A.J. Buckley lands on TNT”s “Murder in the First”

He”ll play an officer on the cop drama from Steven Bochco.

Watch Martin Freeman”s “SNL” promos with Charli XCX

They attempt to play Secret Santa with Kenan Thompson.

Read an oral history of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”s” famously silent “Hush” episode

“Hush” debuted 15 years ago, on Dec. 14, 1999.

Why did “Fargo” and “True Detective” end up with unsatisfying season finales?

In both series” attempt to satisfy, they ended up becoming unsatisfying.

Chris Rock teases Letterman for not giving him the “Late Show” job

Dave countered: Why couldn”t I be in the Chris Rock movie?

“True Blood” vet to recur on “True Detective”

Ashley Hinshaw, who appeared in four episodes of “True Blood”s” final season, will return to HBO as a troubled starlet.

Conan reveals how he surpassed 1 billion YouTube views

“Conan” marked the milestone by showing the interns who refreshed all those videos.

“Nashville” boss: “Something has to give”

Showrunner Dee Johnson says of Wednesday's big shocker: “That's a tough one, isn't it?”

Why does “Big Bang Theory”s” 2nd Emily have staying power?

“It kind of happened organically,” exec producer Steve Molaro says of Laura Spencer”s character. “We liked the chemistry. We never plan anything, so it's been cool to see (what) roads we can take them [on], and to still see them together.”

Leah Messer returning to “Teen Mom 2”

She had planned to leave the MTV reality show, but she”ll be back for Season 6.

Watch Rainn Wilson in action as “Backstrom”

“I”m a paranoid psychopath,” he says in a new promo.

TCM releases In Memoriam 2014 video

The five-minute film pays tribute to all the significant film people who died this year.

“Real Housewives” star Vicki Gunvalson apologizes for posting a topless pic to Instagram

She was trying to post a photo of the Beats headphones Bravo gave her.