Atom Egoyan set to make West Memphis Three film in the spring

It’s been a long time coming, but this week feels like a sort of a miracle to anyone who’s been following the story of the West Memphis Three. Damien Echols, Jason Baldwin, and Jessie Misskelley Jr. are free men today, albeit with some rather large caveats attached. Still, considering Echols woke up on Death Row, I’d say it’s been a massive improvement for all of them, and they had some big help to get there.
The full story of the involvement of Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh will, I’m sure, be published at some point, but it’s not because they want a film out of it. They’ve been doing this quietly behind-the-scenes for a while now, and they’ve been a big part of today’s decision. I love that Berlinger and Sinofksy were there for it, and I can’t wait to see “Paradise Lost 3” at Toronto next month.
I’m not sure any one film can tell the whole infuriating, insane story of what these guys have been through, or what the families of the victims are still going through, but if anyone’s going to take a shot at pulling it off, I must admit Atom Egoyan is a better than average choice.
Egoyan is one of the great untamed indie filmmakers, a guy who has never made the big jump over to studio filmmaking, and whose voice has been refined over several decades of directing at this point. I don’t love everything he makes, but I respect him, and I certainly think he’s capable of greatness. His film, currently titled “Devil’s Knot,” is based on the nonfiction book Devil’s Knot: The True Story Of The West Memphis Three, and it’s evidently been in the works since 2006. Scott Derrickson and Paul Boardman, who co-wrote “The Exorcism Of Emily Rose,” worked on several drafts, and now Boardman is working with Egoyan on a rewrite while Derrickson is preparing to make his new film “Sinister,” co-written with Christopher Cargill.
The film was originally set up at Dimension, but it’s now an indie package, and it sounds like the announcement today was timed to draw attention to the production which starts shooting in the spring, and which will be looking for a distributor at some point. I wonder if they’ll have to negotiate the life rights for Echols, Baldwin, and Misskelley now that they’re free men. I think it would be the right thing to do, but I’m not sure how their plea bargain affects their legal standing.
One thing’s for sure… even though today was a major turning point in the story, it’s not done yet, and there are several versions of it still to be told. I am curious to see how all of this plays out.
After the “Paradise Lost” movies, why bother?
Agree with Downbound’s comment, but there’s something about a theatrical adaption that might be kind of interesting with this once. There was a lot going on that couldn’t be filmed but has been written about so there might be some good stuff that the doc makers couldn’t put in their movies.
I definitely think a movie could capture the heightened sense of paranoia involved in this case, and can help display and explain just how easy it is to get railroaded in our justice system, even in the modern era.
I think a movie could also pay respect and shine a more positive light on the victims themselves, who are just as important to this story of course.
I agree, Drew, that today is a miracle, but I personally will never forget those poor little boys, and it only adds to the Hollywood plot that we will never truly know who did that to them, as the state refuses to pursue different suspects and considers the case closed. This whole story is tailor-made for Hollywood storytelling, but I believe their plea deal will not allow them to profit in any way, and that they don’t even have to sign off on it, because essentially they are still convicted of the crime.
Another possible angle for the movie would be the ramifications of this for the justice system as a whole-how can you trust those in power when something like this can so easily happen? How will this affect the law profession in the future? And how does one put their life back together as a free man after being on DEATH ROW, for crying out loud, as you so rightly pointed out.
I just hope that the film doesn’t come off as too exploitative, of both sets of victims. I think that’s the greatest risk they run with this.
Thanks for the story, man!
Holy crap, they got released? That’s what I get for working graveyards. That’s amazing. Absolutely amazing.
Atom Egoyan? Okay, I’m there.