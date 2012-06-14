‘Attack The Block’ director Joe Cornish set to bring sci-fi classic ‘Snow Crash’ to life

You can’t see me right now, but it’s safe to assume I’m doing backflips of pure joy.
Neal Stephenson’s breakthrough novel was “Snow Crash,” a pre-Internet book that seems positively prescient when you look at it now. It’s a rousing adventure story about Hiro Protagonist, part pizza guy, part hacker, part samurai, who gets pulled into the mystery of a computer virus called Snow Crash that threatens to destroy the proto-internet that is the main setting of the novel. It’s a truly great book, and there have been attempts to turn it into a film before, with Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall attached to produce it at one point for Disney.
Now it looks like Joe Cornish, whose breakthrough film was last year’s “Attack The Block,” is set to write and direct the film, with Kennedy/Marshall once again attached, and the film this time set to be produced by Paramount.
This is exciting news. “Snow Crash” is a great piece of original science-fiction, and I would love for studios to stop demanding everything be a prequel or a requel or a sequel or a reboot or a whateverthehell that’s already been made. As I watch the cast come together on Jose Padilla’s “Robocop,” I am impressed by the actors he’s brought together, and I like Padilla, and I remain deeply, deeply unconvinced that we need a remake of an already perfect movie.
We may all still be arguing about “Prometheus,” but a big part of that is because of what an uncomfortable fit it is with the existing series. I may not be willing to support the big-screen adaptation of Orson Scott Card’s “Ender’s Game,” but if it makes money, it sends the message that these beloved SF novels are fertile ground for studios, and I’d love to see that film and “Snow Crash” kick off a flood of movies like “The Stainless Steel Rat” and “Foundation” and “Hyperion” and “The Forever War.” I’d love to see some of these amazing worlds finally brought to life, and for this to happen, we need to see some of these films really work.
Cornish is a major talent. What he pulled off with “Attack The Block” is remarkable. That is not an expensive film, and the way he solved some of his issues was through simple ingenuity instead of just throwing money at it. Having a guy like that in the driver’s seat for “Snow Crash” makes me think it could actually work. We could finally get the film that many of us have been waiting for these last 20 years. Not everything that Stephenson writes is necessarily suited to film adaptation, but “Snow Crash” is one of those big movies just waiting for the right person to figure it out, and it excites me that it’s come roaring back to life with Cornish involved.
Here’s hoping the summer of 2014 sees the triumphant realization of Hiro Protagonist and his world onscreen, and that it is the beginning of even bigger and better things for not just Cornish, but the SF genre in general.
Drew, could you explain why you’re not in favor of the adaptation of “Ender’s Game”? Is it the book itself you think shouldn’t be adapted, or something to do with the people involved? I haven’t followed any of the details so far.
I would respectfully disagree with the idea of boycotting work based on disapproval of the creator of that work. If I did that I’d have to: stop visiting art galleries with Picasso’s in them, stop seeing movies that use Wagner in the score (lookin’ at you, Apocalypse Now) and stop attending virtually all live sporting events, since you’re bound to hear some Gary Glitter. Or is homophobia worse than misogyny, anti-semitism and pedophilia? The art just ain’t the artist for me.
I tend to agree with you Matthew, but some of the people you mentioned (everyone but Gary Glitter) don’t actually profit from their work anymore, so enjoying their stuff is not as much of a problem.
Fair enough. I would make one small point in return, although as always I concede your right to vote with your feet in any way you choose. Here’s my secondary argument: Any sufficiently budgeted movie employs at least a few hundred people, plus those who profit at the studio level. Statistically at least a few of those folks are pretty terrible in some respect. You’ve undoubtedly got a few uncaught murderers, rapists, etc. Maybe I can’t tell you who they are, but for sure I can say that I’m giving some of them at least some of my money. And since in the final analysis it then comes down to the fact that I’m pretty much always rewarding the despicable on some level the only way I could definitively stop it would be to opt out of society all together. I couldn’t buy or consume anything I didn’t fully supervise the manufacture of personally, since I can never be sure what others involved in the process have done in their private lives. In Card’s case he’s gone public with his damaging bullcrap, and that certainly means that he ought to be disregarded by those such as yourself when you feel that by doing so you send a powerful message. But personally I think we’re all pretty fucked and I’d rather watch Ender’s Game if it turns out to kick ass (odds on that being slim, I’ll concede). I don’t think going to see it gives Card my explicit support any more than I think that I give my support to any of those wrongdoers who I know are there but remain anonymous.
On a semi-related not, I recently stopped reading Badass Digest because Devin Faraci said that people who suffer from mental illness should “suck it up and deal with it.” Haven’t been back to his site since, and I never will again. Which is a shame, because there are some good non-Faraci writers there whose articles I enjoy reading.
But it’s basically Faraci’s site, and I can’t support someone who would say something so ignorant and backwards-thinking. Does he have the right to be an ignorant asshole on his own site? Sure. Do I have to support him by giving him hits on his site? Fuck no. I also gave up on Jeffrey Wells’ blog awhile back after he said he’d like to strafe the Comic-Con crowd with an F-15 fighter jet, among other hateful asshole comments.
I expect that kind of garbage from the likes of AICN talkbackers and message board commenters, but not from people who run sites and whose opinions we are supposed to take seriously. So, I guess my point is, fuck Devin Faraci up the ass with a 2X4. No, my point is that we have a choice in what we support, and if I said something that outrageous on my blog, I’d expect people to leave too. Same goes for any public figure such as Orson Scott Card, Ted Nugent and any other asshole who comes along.
A Foundation movie? Wow. I have no idea how you’d even begin with something as weird and expansive as the Foundation novels. I read them in my teens and in translation from the original English text, so some nuance will most likely have been lost, but it was so internal and ‘brainy’ that I can’t imagine how you’d make a movie out of them.
Caves of Steel on the other hand and/or the Naked Sun etc. I could see, although they may be too conventional for now. After Bicentennial Man (which could’ve and should’ve been a much, much better movie) and I, Robot, I’d like to see Asimov done right for a change.
I’ve often thought the Stainless Steel Rat would be great to see on film. But it also would be hard to do because the joy of it is what’s going on inside Jim DiGriz’s head as he solves all the problems. But I recently realised that you could sort of adapt it towards Bourne Identity/Sherlock style demonstrations of his genius. So I say get onto that, Hollywood.
I remember hearing a year or so ago that Roland Emmerich was looking to adapt the Foundation novels into a movie series. I don’t recall reading anything since it was announced though.
I’ve never heard of Stainless Steel Rat but I’m going to check it out now.
“I may not be willing to support the big-screen adaptation of Orson Scott Card’s “Ender’s Game,”…
Actual curiosity makes me ask: Why Not? (Yeah, I realize is the work of an asshole,but what about the work itself?)
Ooooohhhhh yeeeaaahhhhh!
“I’m sure they’ll listen to Reason.” Man, I hope they pull this off.
Sweet. I honestly never thought a movie would happen, but getting the ball rolling with Cornish at the helm just made my day.
I would love for something like this to break open the doors. I’ve been wanting to see The Shrike on the big screen for so many years now.
I like Snow Crash, but I still think Neuromancer should get the big-screen treatment first.
I like “Snow Crash”, but I wouldn’t really call it an “original” work. It’s very heavily influenced by William Gibson– it reads like a combination of the two series that “Neuromancer” and “Idoru” belong to– as all cyberpunk is, but especially so. I get the feeling that whenever Vincent Natalli or wheoever makes a movie of “Neuromancer”, the effect is going to be a little bit like when “John Carter” came out– so many other books, movies, comics, cartoons, games and whatnot will have already borrowed and homaged the bulk of the best material, making an adaptation itself seem overly familiar.
Snow Crash was fun but it was always just Neuromancer “lite”. I’d much rather see the sprawl trilogy made!
I’m gonna get alot of flack for this but my girlfriend gets Glamour magazine and I just happened to notice the October issue and had a revelation that Emma Watson would play the perfect Y.T. it would be a badass role for her to shake off her Harry Potter image. Also she looks young and Y.T. is only a teenager anyways.
Don’t believe me just check out the pick:
[www.glamour.com]
For more just google Emma Watson Glamour