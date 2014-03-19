‘Attack the Block’ director to helm MI6 thriller ‘Section 6’ starring Jack O’Connell

(CBR) Joe Cornish has at last found his follow-up to 2011′s “Attack the Block,” with TheWrap reporting he”ll direct Jack O”Connell in Universal Pictures” “Section 6.”

The thriller explores the origins of England”s spy organization MI6 going back to its World War I roots. The studio bought Aaron Berg”s script in October.

Cornish collaborated with Edgar Wright on “Ant-Man,” with the two teaming up again to rewrite Steven Moffat”s script for “The Adventures of Tintin.” “Attack the Block” marked his feature directorial debut.

O”Connell”s star has been on the rise since he starred in the U.K. television drama “Skins.” He currently appears in “300: Rise of an Empire,” and will star in Angelina Jolie”s adaptation of “Unbroken.” Universal announced the actor”s involvement in the project in February.