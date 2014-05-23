Austin Mahone’s song/video ‘All I Ever Need’ is best song Justin Bieber never cut

Austin Mahone is one of those acts that if you”re over 21 and/or male, it”s easy to completely have him off your radar, but as his video for “All I Ever Need” shows, there are thousands upon thousands of fans who love having the 18-year old in their lives.

The tune, which is featured on Mahone”s new EP, “The Secret,” out Tuesday, is a straight-ahead love ballad, but in the video, it becomes a tribute to Mahone”s fans and is the kind of song that Justin Bieber should have been making all along.

Like Bieber, Mahone developed his following online before getting signed to a record label and he”s up to more than 6 million Twitter followers, despite having never put out a full-length album yet (he released an EP last year). He”s a full-fledged teen sensation, having won a Radio Disney Music Award and MTV Video Music Award.

For his fans, or Mahomies, the video is a thank you for all their support and it hits right in the sweet spot of a tween girl”s heart- when she thinks that her crush really can see her in a crowd of thousands and feel her love radiating through. For the uninitiated, it”s a peek into the unharnessed adoration his followers feel.

Either way, it”s the best song that Justin Bieber never cut (and yes, we do know he's made a video saluting his fans that is similarly sweet).