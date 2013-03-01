Autobots to face Predacons in final season of ‘Transformers Prime’

Hub’s animated ht “Transformers Prime” is returning for a third and final season, with a new name and new villains.

Now called “Transformers Prime Beast Hunter,” the season-three premiere episode finds the Autobots scattered and confused after Megatron destroyed their Earth base, with the fate of Optimus Prime still unknown.

The season’s 13 episodes bring the Autobots face-to-snout with a new evil faction called the Predacons. They appear as giant metal dragons, so you know they mean it when they vow to destroy the Autobots and conquer Earth. 

Prior to the March 22 premiere, the network will run a four-hour marathon of back-to-back season two episodes starting at 3:30 pm ET, in order to help fans catch up. The third season will then kick off at 7:30 pm. 

“Transformers Prime Beast Hunter” is executive produced by Duane Capizzi (“The Batman”), Jeff Kline (“Jackie Chan Adventures”), and Alex Kurtzman & Roberto Orci, who penned the first two “Transformers” feature films. 

Peter Cullen, Frank Welker, Josh Keaton, Jeffrey Combs, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ernie Hudson, Gina Torres, John Noble, GeorgeTakei, Markie Post, and Steve Blum lend their voices to the series. 

The third and final season of “Transformers Prime Beast Hunter” premieres Friday, March 22 on Hub.

