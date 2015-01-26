Ava DuVernay lines up Hurricane Katrina mystery as ‘Selma’ follow-up

With all the “Selma” controversy regarding lacking Oscar nominations and snubs, etc., I think we can all agree those silly details are but a blip at the beginning of what will be a bright career for director Ava DuVernay. I've mostly been excited to find out what her follow-up will be, and it appears things are coming together on that front.
Apparently she will be saddling up to her “Selma” and “Middle of Nowhere” star David Oyelowo once again as they are developing a sweeping love story and murder mystery framed around the disastrous Hurricane Katrina landfall of 2005. They'll both produce, she'll write and direct and he'll star.
Participant Media is backing the project.
“Hurricane Katrina is one of the most important social and environmental stories of our time,” said Participant's Jonathan King. “Ava DuVernay has shown herself to be highly skilled at bringing intimacy and contemporary urgency to epic events. We have been looking for the right way to get back in business with Ava, and with David Oyelowo, and are proud to re-team with them on her original idea, which we believe will be a powerful film.”
Added DuVernay, “The story we”re interested in will explore the complexities of intimate relationships within times of chaos, while also examining the chaos itself. I”m looking forward to the journey.”
I am, too! Seriously, this sounds intriguing as all hell. A little bit of genre against a social disaster backdrop. Fascinating.
Agree. A very promising combination of ingredients, in story and in the storytellers involved. A must see already in its inception.
Excellent!
Yes indeed. This sounds ridiculously promising. And of course, it’s about damn time a filmmaker tackled Katrina in fiction. DuVernay seems just the right person to tackle it. And it Bradford Young is on board, I’m 100% sold.
*if
Benjamin Button is the first movie to tackle Katrina as a backdrop to its main story.
Yea there’s absolutely no way that counts. Its presence in the movie is actually completely pointless.
This does sound potentially excellent. I am expecting big things from these two and I love that they’re going to continue to work together. Fingers crossed they can get Bradford Young to shoot the thing!
Now this sounds interesting.
Say what you will about “Selma” (which I thought was a very good film), but it didn’t really escape the things that always make it hard for me to engage with biopics (neither did “Lincoln” last year, though I also admired the craft of it a lot).
Hurricane Katrina feels like a topic that’s still not really explored in popular culture. “Treme” is the only piece of fiction I can recall that did it well (and there’ve been great docs and non-fiction books on the subject). Looking forward to it.
Fantastic news! This weekend, I revisited MI-5 before it leaves Netflix streaming next weekend. That’s where I first fell under Oyelowo’s spell. Even at 25, he had star power. The icing on the cake was in the second season, where an equally young Benedict Cumberbatch in a small supporting role.
I’m very excited. I think this snub will only help her follow-up do extremely well and I’m hoping she can get some nominations and recognition for it. Yay. :)