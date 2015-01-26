Ava DuVernay lines up Hurricane Katrina mystery as ‘Selma’ follow-up

With all the “Selma” controversy regarding lacking Oscar nominations and snubs, etc., I think we can all agree those silly details are but a blip at the beginning of what will be a bright career for director Ava DuVernay. I've mostly been excited to find out what her follow-up will be, and it appears things are coming together on that front.

Apparently she will be saddling up to her “Selma” and “Middle of Nowhere” star David Oyelowo once again as they are developing a sweeping love story and murder mystery framed around the disastrous Hurricane Katrina landfall of 2005. They'll both produce, she'll write and direct and he'll star.

Participant Media is backing the project.

“Hurricane Katrina is one of the most important social and environmental stories of our time,” said Participant's Jonathan King. “Ava DuVernay has shown herself to be highly skilled at bringing intimacy and contemporary urgency to epic events. We have been looking for the right way to get back in business with Ava, and with David Oyelowo, and are proud to re-team with them on her original idea, which we believe will be a powerful film.”

Added DuVernay, “The story we”re interested in will explore the complexities of intimate relationships within times of chaos, while also examining the chaos itself. I”m looking forward to the journey.”

I am, too! Seriously, this sounds intriguing as all hell. A little bit of genre against a social disaster backdrop. Fascinating.