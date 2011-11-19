‘Avatar’ director James Cameron talks ‘Hugo’ and 3D with Martin Scorsese

What do James Cameron, Wes Anderson and Paul Thomas Anderson have in common? Well, a number of things, probably, but as of late, they are directors who have moderated Q&As with Martin Scorsese following screenings of his latest film, “Hugo.”
Paramount has a history of slotting filmmakers for Q&As. It’s something they try to do as often as possible, anyway, and in the case of DGA screenings (one of which Wes Anderson moderated in New York a few weeks back), the requirement is that members serve as moderators. All that aside, it’s an interesting accent on a film like “Hugo,” which is ultimately about the magic of cinema, from the larger-than-life experience of a movie to the joy of the nuts and bolts of making one.
With that in mind, the studio has made available a featurette with Cameron (who moderated a guild Q&A here in Los Angeles for “Hugo” and called it a “masterpiece”) and Scorsese talking about the film, its themes, the 3D technology employed and more.
“Your film is about the magic of cinema,” Cameron says in the video below. “And the movie is magical…It’s like a 16-cylinder Bugatti firing on all cylinders, and the 3D is one of those cylinders…It’s absolutely the best 3D photography that I’ve seen.”
Says Scorsese of 3D, “It’s such an exciting chance now for the medium to expand. Imagine ‘Citizen Kane’ in 3D.” Of course, he adds for good measure, “I’m not saying do it.”
And the philosophy fits in, ultimately, with Scorsese’s passion for the form. I smiled when he talked about cinema heading toward holograms when he spoke following an early-November screening of the film. “In ‘Hamlet’ the character can walk into the audience and do ‘to be or not to be,'” he said, giddy at the prospect.
It’s also interesting to note that along with Scorsese, Steven Spielberg (“The Adventures of Tintin”) and Francis Ford Coppola (“Twixt”) have taken to 3D as of late. Are the legends adapting to a natural progression or are they sparking to a new element and searching for ways to pioneer it in their way? Probably a bit of both.
Check out the featurette below. “Hugo” opens nationwide on Wednesday, November 23.
I’m convinced that we still haven’t seen how 3D will push film grammar.
Something tells me the Hollywood way of making 3D movies to make money and throw stuff up your face is not the way.
Wish somebody like Godard would give 3D a chance.
‘cave of forgotten dreams’ uses 3d very effectively.
Having seen Hugo and appreciating every minute of it, I think 3D was perfectly utilized in this film. The visuals are truly stunning. That being said, not everyone is going to pay the extra fee for 3D, so I would still highly recommend it on any screen. I’m a little worried about how it’s going to fare at the box office… highly competitive weekend coming up. Scorsese might have to sit this one out. :/
I have low expectations already up against the 2nd week of Twilight and Happy Feet plus two other family movies opening the same week, I’m afraid this one would flop in the US. So I hope overseas box office will take up the slack
Why are there NO reviews of Hugo at Rotten Tomatoes yet?
There are at least 3.
I get the feeling Hugo is slowly, but surely, becoming an Oscar contender in some of the bigger categories. It’s getting raves across the board and has backing from big directors. Box-office is a question mark, but I think even if it fails it doesn’t really matter that much. Gangs of New York ended up way under performing and still got a ton of nominations.
CAPTIVATING! AWESOME! ENCHANTING! STUPENDOUS! FANTASTIC! One of the best movies I have ever seen in my short 48 yo life. When James Cameron said, “It’s like a 16-cylinder Bugatti firing on all cylinders, and the 3D is one of those cylinders..It’s absolutely the best 3D photography that I’ve seen.”, he was not kidding. And I only saw it in 2D.The cinematography, art direction, sets, lighting, costumes and the story are unbelievably detailed. The detailed machinery would make any mechanical engineers a wet dream. Did I mention the acting? What else could Ben Kingsly do but something incredible. Asa Butterfield and Chloë Grace Moretz hold there own with the experienced cast. Sasha Baron Cohen deserves an Oscar! Christopher Lee is the sweet treat at the end of a delicious meal. FIVE STARS ALL THE WAY! My 11 yo and will go back again over the weekend and I can’t wait to get to the library to read the original story. Cheers Mr. Scorsese!
