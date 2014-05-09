‘Avatar’ sequels will transform Sigourney Weaver’s character

05.09.14 4 years ago

Sigourney Weaver will be back for James Cameron's multiple “Avatar” sequels, but she may not quite be herself. 

Weaver's character Dr. Grace Augustine died at the end of the 2009 original, but the Oscar nominee says she'll appear in all three sequels, noting that her character will evolve throughout the trilogy.

“It will be challenging for me,” Weaver told Vulture. “I can't talk about it, but my part is a little different in each one. I'll transform somewhat. We'll have to talk again when I survive this. For now, I'm going to skittle around and enjoy this leisure time.”

With plans to shoot “Avatar” 2, 3, and 4 simultaneously, Weaver will be busy for some time. 

“It's going to be an adventure!” she continued. “It will be awesome. I can't even imagine what I am taking on – and what James Cameron is taking on – with filming three 'Avatars' at once, but …Peter Jackson did it with the 'Hobbit' films, so we have that to look to.”

Original stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Stephen Lang have also signed on to return. 

“Avatar 2” will be released in December 2016.

