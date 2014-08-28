Now with sleeves: Check out Hawkeye’s new look in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’

(CBR) The “Age of Ultron” will soon be upon us, and Clint Barton is armoring up accordingly.

Empire has a high-res look at Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye in “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” depicting the eagle-eyed archer”s new costume. The big news: sleeves! It”s much more of a superhero uniform than what Hawkeye wore in his first “Avengers” tour of duty, but alas, still no mask.

In the same feature, director Joss Whedon gives new details about what to expect from his follow-up to “The Avengers,” and what he has planned for the titular robot menace. “It”s more epic and in other ways it”s more noirish and suspect and devious and specific,” he said. “Ultron, he”s got a touch of the apocalypse in him.”

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige adds, “Ultron was the villain Joss wanted, from midway through production on the first film, to have serious repercussions for the Avengers.”

Those repercussions will manifest when “Age of Ultron” storms into theaters on May 1, 2015.