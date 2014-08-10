Avengers and Guardians unite: 5 out-of-this-world team-ups from the comics

(CBR) Now that the Guardians of the Galaxy are household names, thanks to director James Gunn”s hit film, people are starting to wonder if they”ll ever bump into Marvel”s other big-league team of heroes – the Avengers. In a recent interview with IGN, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seemed as enamored with that idea as fans – even if he has yet to commit to bring together the two franchises on the big screen.

“You know, the fun about 'The Avengers,' as we were gearing up to that, was ‘How would Tony Stark deal with goody two-shoes Steve Rogers in World War II?”” Feige said. “The brilliance of Joss [Whedon] was having fun with that. So who knows if and when these guys would ever connect, but it is fun thinking about, how would Steve Rogers react to Rocket?”

Lucky for all the new Guardians of the Galaxy fans, you don”t have to wait for the Chrises Pratt, Evans and Hemsworth to cross paths to find out what happens when the Avengers mix it up with their cosmic counterparts. The comic book versions of these heroes have met up on a number of occasions. Here”s a rundown of five of their most epic encounters: