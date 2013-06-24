‘Avengers Assemble’ creators bring Marvel movie heroes to the small screen

Fans of Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers” don’t have to wait long for the return of their favorite superhero team: On July 7, Disney XD debuts “Marvel’s Avengers Assemble,” an animated series which continues the team’s adventures on a weekly basis.

Featuring all of the characters Whedon’s film brought together — along with The Falcon, a newcomer whose first big-screen appearance will be in “Captain America: Winter Soldier” — the series promises to harness the chemistry, and the conflict, that made its cinematic predecessor not just one of the most commercially successful movies of all time, but one of the greatest and most entertaining superhero movies ever made.

Comic Book Resources sat down briefly with executive producers Jeph Loeb and Man of Action Steven T. Seagle to discuss the process of bringing the Avengers to the small screen, and in a weekly format. In addition to discussing the challenges of giving each character something to do amidst an ensemble that’s incredibly rich with unique personalities, Loeb and Seagle talked about the lessons they took both from Whedon’s film and their animated efforts on “Ultimate Spider-Man” as they attempt to recreate — in fans’ homes — the magic that so thoroughly enchanted them in theaters.

You’ve said that Joss Whedon’s “Avengers” was the galvanizing force for this animated series. How much has that focus affected the mythology you previously created in these Marvel superheroes’ individual series an the previous Avengers cartoon, and how tough is it to balance between the tone of that film and what’s appropriate for this series?



Jeph Loeb: It’s a combination of things. It’s most important that we tell good stories. Continuity is important, but it’s certainly not something we should be a slave to. The good news is that we spent two seasons on “Ultimate Spider-Man” working with Man of Action, so we really came to know and understand what Marvel Television was all about — and when people ask us ‘what does that mean,’ my answer is, it’s all one universe. Whether it’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe, whether it’s publishing, whether it’s what we’re doing in live action or we’re doing it in animation, it still is all one universe. It doesn’t mean that it’s all going to match up perfectly, and it doesn’t mean that the stories that are going on — for example, what’s going on in “Avengers” right now, Jonathan Hickman is [working with] a completely different cast and it’s a completely different situation. But that Tony Stark is the same Tony Stark that’s in all of our stories. Peter Parker is always going to be Spider-Man. What we want to do is just be able to tell stories about the character; that’s what makes Marvel different from most all of the other heroes that are out there. At the end of the day, it begins with, who is Tony Stark, who is Peter Parker, who is Steve Rogers? Those are the kinds of people that we’re interested in discovering, and then, how do we put those characters in an extraordinary situation?



Steven T. Seagle: We know who the Avengers are. We know who Spider-Man is. Our job is to say, this is our cast, this is our mission, this is a new day. What are they doing now? It’s the relationships between that core set of characters, very cool characters, that define their adventures. That’s what’s made them last this long, anyway. We’re just doing that with a new set of toys and toolboxes.



When you have an ensemble that is this rich, how do you approach the structure of each story? Is it like something like “Lost,” where you filter each story through one specific character, or do you try to give every character something to do in every episode?