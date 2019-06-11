A Marvel Fan Claims To Have Seen ‘Avengers: Endgame’ 103 Times

06.10.19 6 hours ago

Disney

It seemed a tad excessive when it was reported back in January that Kevin Smith had seen Avengers: Infinity War 53 times. (The number has surely gone up in the ensuing months.) Others perhaps saw this as a dare: ComicBook.com caught a boast hailing from a super-super-super-super-fan who has seen its follow-up, Avengers: Endgame, 103 times.

Agustin Alannis went on Twitter to boast about the possible/probable record, which, by the way, he accomplished in just under a month.

On top of that, Endgame is 23 whole minutes longer than its predecessor. At 183 minutes, endured 103 times, that’s about 314 hours of his life — or roughly 13 days — spent watching Thanos [spoiler spoiler spoiler]. And that’s not even counting trailers and ads, or if he managed to stick through the entire end credits.

Do you dare doubt Mr. Alannis’ claim? Well, he’s posted a photo of himself at every show, holding up every ticket next to a different theater employee. Scroll through his feed if you dare.

Why would one do this to oneself? Partly to match a record held for the previous Avengers outing: One Tony Mitchell, who showed proof he’d seen Avengers: Infinity War [drum beat] 103 times.

Anyway, kudos! That’s a lot of sitting, but also a lot of times listening to The Kinks’ delightful “Supersonic Rocket Ship,” which was played when Hulk and company go to visit Thor in New Asgard.

(Via ComicBook.com)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Moviegoing#Comic Book Movies#Avengers#Marvel
TAGSAVENGERSAVENGERS ENDGAMEComic Book MoviesMarvelmoviegoing

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 19 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP