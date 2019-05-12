Chris Evans Shares A Behind-The-Scenes Look At One Of His Final ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Scenes

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

Following Tony Stark‘s funeral toward the end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers helps the Hulk return the borrowed Infinity Stones back to their respective timelines. Instead of returning to his present time in the year 2023, however, he instead meets back up with Peggy Carter to “have some of that life Tony was always telling me to get.” Decades later, a much older Rogers is waiting nearby to speak to Sam Wilson. For that scene, actor Chris Evans was covered in largely practical makeup effects.

As Collider notes, directors Joe and Anthony Russo previously spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the process of making Evans look like a much older version of Rogers. They “did a lot of practical effects,” but did “[augment it] with CG” since “there’s certain things that you can’t do with makeup in order to make Cap credibly that age.” To illustrate these points further, Evans himself posted a behind-the-scenes photo of the makeup process, along with the comment “halfway there,” on Twitter.

Old Man Rogers is obviously missing his hair and a few other touches of makeup and prosthetics in the photo, but for being “halfway there,” the effect is startlingly good! Especially when you consider what the Russos called the “yoke neck,” which is on full display in the photo.

