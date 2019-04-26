The Biggest Running Joke Of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Has People Conflicted

Marvel Studios

(WARNING: This post carries spoilers for Avengers: Endgame, so if you don’t want multiple plot points ruined, now’s your chance to go.)

Well, Avengers: Endgame landed in theaters for Thursday night previews that were packed across the board. The assembling of superheroes did defeat Thanos, but the process too much longer than planned. Several years, in fact. Throughout, several of beloved characters were depressed the entire time and, you know, stopped caring about superficial matters like looking pretty. Cap still shaved (why?), but Black Widow found herself with five-years of red hair growth and several inches of blonde at the end, and as for Thor? He started boozing hard, lost himself in carbs, and essentially turned into an Asgardian Lebowski. Shirtless beer gut and everything.

In retrospect, it’s amazing that we didn’t see this coming after Thor was all about that bread bowl in a more recent Endgame trailer. Like so.

endgame thor is a big fat mood pic.twitter.com/cHX9pUT2pX — jae saw endgame (@onlyangelsvinyl) April 24, 2019

Thor hadn’t yet gained weight early on in the film, but he was clearly depressed after losing Loki and not “going for the head” while attempting to defeat Thanos with Stormbreaker in Infinity War. He was eating himself through the sadness and PTSD, and after the Avengers fail at their initial plan to recover the gauntlet with stones intact, he retreated to “New Asgard” and drowned himself in beer.