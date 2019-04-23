MARVEL

After months (maybe even years, if you go back to the original Iron Man) of excitement and speculation, Avengers: Endgame finally had its world premiere Monday night in Los Angeles. The early (spoiler-free) reactions for the 22nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are in and they’re almost unanimously positive, with those in attendance calling it an “astonishing, amazing film” and the “most emotional, most epic, MCU film.” Also, a lot of people cried.

Slash Film’s Peter Sciretta tweeted, “Imagine the best possible version of #AvengersEndgame and somehow the film still surpasses all expectations. I cried 5-6 times… A tribute to ten years of this universe and holy shit the great fan service in this movie. Soooo good,” while the New York Times culture reporter (and Simpsons fan) Dave Itzkoff added, “I was not prepared for the range of emotions that #Endgame put me through, from utter despair to pure elation. I laughed, I cried, I wished Tony Stark was my dad.” Ramin Setoodeh, from Variety, noted that there “wasn’t a dry eye in the house as the credits rolled,” including from The Wrap senior film reporter Beatric Verhoeven, who “cried a lot, I flung my hands in the air and screamed out loud. It’s incredible.”

The most muted (and considering the three-hour runtime, probably most accurate) response came from Collider‘s Perri Nemiroff, who called Endgame “A LOT. Too much at times.” But that was followed by praising the film’s “huge” payoff. “Left me proud to have invested over a decade in a franchise that delivers an inspiring exploration of what it means to be family & a hero,” she added. “Endgame also now has one of my favorite shots in the entire MCU.”