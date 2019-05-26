Marvel Studios

WARNING: It’s been a month, but just in case, this article contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

Toward the end of the climactic final battle in Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark manages to sneak the Infinity Stones away from Thanos and use them to dust the Mad Titan and his invading army. It’s a helluva way to end a three-hour film, let alone a character arc that actor Robert Downey Jr. has been crafting for just over a decade, but in the end, the good guys win. After that, everyone — the team members who surviving Infinity War‘s dusting and those who were brought back — attends Iron Man’s funeral.

It’s an impressive shot, as the camera pans from the front of the group, where Pepper Potts and Morgan Stark have just released a memorial into the family’s pond, to the back of it, where Nick Fury stands in attendance. Just about everyone who’s played a hero in a Marvel Studios movie is there. Or are they? Kevin Feige and company have used digital trickery before to insert performers into big group scenes. Surely such an occasion and a central character’s funeral would be no different… right?