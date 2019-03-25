Marvel Studios

As Uproxx‘s Vince Mancini argued last October, movies are becoming too long these days. Several blockbusters have come along to confirm this sentiment, which is shared by Brian Grubb, and chief among them is 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, which clocks in at two hours and 40 minutes. That’s a whopping 160 minutes of not-leaving-your-seat-for-the-bathroom-or-anything time, folks. Now it seems that, despite complaints levied against longstanding rumors, Avengers: Endgame‘s runtime is going to be much worse.

On Monday, the upcoming blockbuster’s landing page at the AMC Theaters website allegedly leaked the film’s official runtime of three hours and two minutes. Yes, you read that right. Three hours and two minutes. IGN and a few other outlets caught wind of the theater company’s slip up earlier in the day. Others, like Fandom, managed to screenshot the website before AMC snapped it from existence.

AMC theaters lists ‘Avengers: Endgame’ runtime as 3 hr and 2 min pic.twitter.com/PYydpk3lOj — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 25, 2019

This doesn’t mean that the final Avengers: Endgame runtime is going to sit at 182 minutes, of course. There’s still plenty of time between now at the film’s April 26th release date. Even so, as directors Joe and Anthony Russo indicated in an interview with Collider back in February, they’ve been working on cracking this particular nut for some time. “We’re still doing work to it. We’re not done with it,” they said. “Again, this is a culmination film of 22 movies, it’s a lot of storytelling to work into it.”

Might as well invest in a Stadium Pal before their stocks run out in the next few weeks.

(Via IGN)