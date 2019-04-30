Interview With A Local Man Returning After Thanos’ Snap

Disney

(WARNING: Don’t read this if you are one of the 22 people left on Earth who hasn’t seen Avengers: Endgame and don’t want to be spoiled. Obviously. Additionally, if you have not seen the Avengers movies, none of this is likely to make any sense to you.)

As we saw in Avengers: Endgame, through some trickery involving time travel, the snap that destroyed half of all living things was reversed – which resulted in half the universe’s population reappearing five years later. One of those people is local area man Travis Hockensmith. Hockensmith was kind enough to sit down with us for an exclusive interview about his experience.

(Also, you’re welcome, nobody.)

Welcome back.

Thank you.

So what do you remember about “the snap.”

All I remember was lying in bed with my wife, Tara, watching a rerun of Friends. It was the one where Joey Tribbiani lies about his dance experience before an audition, then winds up having to teach the class. I was laughing so hard, I thought that’s why I was feeling sick in my stomach. Then I just started flaking away, which I remember thinking was unusual.

So nothing after that?

Literally, the next thing I know I’m back in my house, only it’s five years later.

Was Tara surprised?

Well, Tara sold the house and all my belongings about a year after I disappeared. Something about “moving on.” But the family who lives there now, the Thompsons, were super surprised, yes.

How did that go over?

Yeah, there was a really tense moment where I was like, “Who are you? I’m calling the police.” And then the entire Thompson family was saying the same thing to me. I can’t get into all of that with the court date still pending.

So where are you living?

Well, Tara said I could stay with her and her now husband, Blake.

Are you upset she remarried?

She said she waited for three years, but, again, had to “move on.” It’s been kind of awkward living with them, yes.