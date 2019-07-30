MARVEL STUDIOS

Look, Angela Bassett is a busy woman. Last year, she was in Black Panther, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and Bumblebee (pretty good year!), and she’s filming the action-thriller Gunpowder Milkshake with her MCU-mate Karen Gillan, and she’s in the Netflix comedy Otherhood, and she’s saving lives (and getting stuck babies out of toilet pipes) on 9-1-1. She doesn’t have time to watch her own movies, even if they’re the highest-grossing movie of all-time.

During a recent appearance on the EW Live radio show, the Oscar-nominated actress divulged that she hasn’t seen Avengers: Endgame yet. “It’s three hours long, right?” she asked. “I haven’t seen it.” Bassett might try to watch it on a plane, but even though there’s nothing else to do thousands of feet in the air, she’s still concerned about the run time. “Oh, my God, carve out three hours?” (I’d rather watch Paddington 2 twice than Avengers: Endgame once, so I get it.)

Her character of Ramonda may have had a major role in Black Panther, but only really has a cameo in Avengers: Endgame. So does she even know what happens in the film? “I kinda do,” said Bassett. “I was there. I don’t know where it is up in there and how it plays out.”

Her kids have seen and liked Endgame, although they’re not exactly pressuring her to watch it with them. “They tell me, ‘You always fall asleep in the movies, Ma.’ Then I wake up and I got, like, the general gist of what happened,” Bassett said. “And the bad guys went down and the good guys solved it and it’s all good, right? Okay!” That is the best description of Endgame I’ve heard yet.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)