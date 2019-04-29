With ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ The True Thor Trilogy Comes To An End

Marvel Studios

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

While promoting Thor: Ragnarok — the third Thor-centric film from Marvel Studios and, per the latter’s practices with the Iron Man and Captain America trilogies, the end of the character’s tri-part story arc — Kevin Feige mentioned that it and the next two Avengers film would contain an “unofficial Hulk trilogy.” However, the studio president and producer later clarified to Uproxx that this wasn’t entirely the case.

“I wouldn’t call Ragnarok and the next Avengers movies an unofficial Hulk trilogy,” he told Mike Ryan, “but I would say that there is a character arc for Hulk within those three movies that, yes, track together by design.”

By the end of Avengers: Endgame, however, it seems Feige’s focus on Mark Ruffalo’s Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde-like personas was misplaced, though that’s not a dig at that actor’s excellent work. Rather, I say this because Ragnarok, Infinity War and the latest Avengers tentpole feel more like an unofficial — and far, far better — Thor trilogy than the one that Marvel actually made. Writers Taika Waititi, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely managed to craft something for the more comedically-inclined Chris Hemsworth that not only better uses his skills as an actor, but also gifts moviegoers with a more dramatically satisfying story for the character.

Of course, it’s not like Feige and company were being secretive about their intentions. As Waititi put it in an interview from the Ragnarok home release extras, “When Marvel approached me, they said, ‘We wanna change up the franchise. We wanna take Thor in a new direction.'” In the same extra, Hemsworth remarked that “the character felt different,” while Feige and executive producer Brad Winderbaum insisted that these changes had more to do with the character’s exposure to the other Avengers. This is undoubtedly true, but it is by no means the whole story. More than anything, Ragnarok and what followed indicated that Hemsworth, Feige and everyone else at Marvel wanted to move past the first two films’ attempts at more Shakespearean or Game of Thrones-esque sensibilities. For the most part, at least, because this unofficial trilogy does rely, in part, on Thor: The Dark World.

One of the more satisfying (and seemingly impossible) aspects of Endgame‘s sprawling length is its dedication to delivering as many payoffs as possible for its original characters. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) are the two most obvious cases in this regard, while Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Bruce Banner (Ruffalo) get plenty of mostly satisfying nods. Yet above it all rests Hemsworth’s Thor, who has suffered a godly amount of loss and betrayal since Ragnarok‘s final moments, and to drive this point home, Endgame thrusts him back into Dark World‘s action for an incredibly moving reason.