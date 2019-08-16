Marvel Studios

The cast of Avengers: Endgame is composed of some of the most famous actors in the world. Robert Downey, Jr. Scarlett Johansson. Chris Hemsworth. Bradley Cooper. Gwyneth Paltrow. And that’s just the main cast. The highest-grossing movie of all-time also features brief appearances from the likes of Hayley Atwell, Tilda Swinton, Angela Bassett, and Robert Freaking Redford. But it’s a scene with three unknowns that was the most difficult one to pull off.

“The hardest one was a scene in the movie where it’s the scene in the diner where we introduced Smart Hulk the first time,” co-director Joe Russo told Cleveland.com. “So, he’s sitting there with Ant-Man, Black Widow, and Captain America, and there’s these three kids that walk in who are fans of Hulk. They want a picture with him. And those three kids are, one is my son Julian. One is my brother’s daughter, Lia. One is my sister’s son, Augie.” The reason it was so strenuous: the filmmakers had to work around their school schedules.

It’s fun to imagine that conversation.

FRIEND #1: “Why were you late to school today, Julian?”

FRIEND #2: “Yeah. You missed so much in science class.”

JULIAN: “I was hanging out with the Hulk.”

FRIEND #1: “Huh?”

JULIAN: “Yeah, my dad and uncle are directing the new Avengers movie, and they needed a ‘little person’ to take a selfie with the Hulk.”

FRIEND #1 and FRIEND #2: [stare blankly]

JULIAN: “You know, green guy. Angry. He’s smart now.”

FRIEND #2: “Whatever. I’m going to vape now.”

Everyone under the age of 18 is vaping now. Euphoria told me so.

