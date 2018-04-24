Marvel/Disney

After what feels like years of waiting, Avengers: Infinity War is complete, and has been seen by human eyes. Now the embargoes have lifted and the reviews for the biggest superhero movie ever created are in. Basically, it seems like an overstuffed classic. We all knew Infinity War was going to have the tall task of navigating through the stories of 30 superheroes, and now we know that it was pulled off. In fact, the negatives almost seem like positives to some: Too many heroes, too little time.

Let’s dive into the first round of reviews (with extremely minor spoilers):

UPROXX’s own Mike Ryan loved the grandiosity of it all, but admitted he knows that this is a two-part story, and there’s still much to come.

You know how a lot of superhero movies get lauded for being “grounded more in reality” or even “it’s less a superhero movie and more a movie about today”? Yeah, no one will ever say these things about Avengers: Infinity War. While watching, I was thinking about Peter Parker in last summer’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, this nervous high school student attending a homecoming dance. Now, a year later, here he is on an alien planet fighting space monsters.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Todd McCarthy praised the deft handling of a movie that’s bursting at the seams with stars and plot: