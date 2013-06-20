B-

Avicii announces first album and drops single ‘Wake Me Up’: Listen

06.20.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

Avicii is ready to release his first full-length studio album this year and is leading off with its first single “Wake Me Up.”

The track doesn’t start off exactly how fans of the EDM would expect: the folk and acoustic based track ultimately makes its way to a cheesy dance floor beat, but you can tell the young star has a smile on his face as he produced this one all the while. It guests Aloe Blacc on vocals, and he is exceptional at taking on this little hybrid.

Speaking of guests, you can bet there will be plenty of them on Avicii’s album Sept. 17-due “#TRUE.” (Yes, that’s another damn hashtag title. May they all burn.) Michael Einsinger from Incubus, country music’s Mac Davis and recent Daft Punk’s collabo Nile Rodgers are along for the ride.

Avicii made his first mark on the charts with “Le7els” two years ago.

Around The Web

TAGSAloe BlaccAVICIIwake me up

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP