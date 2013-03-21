Listen: Avril Lavigne’s new song, ‘Here’s To Never Growing Up’

Wonder what Avril Lavigne”s been up to? The “Sk8ter Boi” girl is making new music. She teased fans with a 14-second snippet on Wednesday night of her new song, “Here”s To Never Growing Up.”

The full song will be released on April 9, but the catchy, sing-a-along chorus has promise, and certainly a hook big enough to catch radio”s interest. Lavigne released the snippet to encourage her fans to send in video of themselves singing the chorus for a crowd-sourced lyric video. Lavigne wrote the song with her finance, Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger; Dave Hodges, Martin Johnson, and J. Kash.

The song will likely be on Lavigne”s next studio album and her first for Epic Records. She switched to the new label following 2011″s disappointing “Goodbye Lullaby,” her last album for RCA, which sold 362,000 copies. The move reunites her with current Epic head, L.A. Reid, whom she previously worked with at RCA.

What do you think of “Here”s To Never Growing Up?”